Ladies football is flourishing and it is fabulous to see. The standard is high and getting better with each passing season. We are seeing much more exposure for the ladies game and rightly so.

Matt Jarvis has taken a look at Tottenham Hotspur Ladies’ current season and looks at how they are close to glory.

Where the media are concerned, ‘Tottenham must win a trophy’ has become almost a catchphrase. Whilst the men’s team are challenging for the Premier League and Champions League, it is the ladies team who are currently close to achieving glory in the Lillywhite of Tottenham Hotspur. Currently sitting five points ahead at the top of the Women’s Championship after a last gasp win over Leicester, Spurs are looking strong and hungry for success.

History

Starting out life as Broxbourne Ladies in 1985, the team eventually became Tottenham Hotspur Ladies in 1991. 2015 was a fabulous year for the ladies team as they won the double. Anything the men could do in 1961, the ladies team was eager to match. Winning the Ryman Women’s Cup as well as the FA Women’s Premier league cup was a historic feat. In fact, that season could have been even better as the side just missed out on the Capital One Cup which would have presented a treble. In 30 years, Spurs have come a long way and are now on the verge of greatness once more.

Top of the League

Manchester United Ladies had been hoping for Leicester to do them a favour on Wednesday 20th February as they looked to chase down the pacesetters in the Women’s Championship. A 0-0 draw was looking likely until in the 96th minute when this resilient Tottenham ladies team took all of the points. Angela Addison came on from the bench to dazzle three Leicester defenders and sent the fans into raptures. They now have a five-point lead over the chasing pack.

Manager Karen Hills knew that this had been a tough match but was delighted by the result: “We always knew that we were going to have to make substitutions and credit to Angela – what a finish and she totally deserves that.”

Ladies Football on the Rise With Spurs Showing the Way

Tottenham Hotspur are a club that is founded on close-knit, community spirit, from the men’s team to the academy to the ladies team. Juan Foyth was at the Leicester game and it is positive to see how the game is progressing rapidly.

318 attended the game and whilst not a huge crowd, more and more people are starting to get behind their ladies teams. On social media, the THFC Ladies team have a high profile and trips to games are being organised on a regular basis.

The Ladies game goes from strength to strength and Tottenham Hotspur are right there at the forefront.

Come on You Spurs!

With just five games remaining, Tottenham are in the box seat to seal the title and trigger a sustained period of success. The ladies game is growing and Spurs are winning the race for glory.

