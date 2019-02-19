LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 13: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur receives medical treatment as Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur checks on him after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on January 13, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham will be boosted with the rumours that their current season’s top goalscorer has returned to first-team training. Whilst he was meant to be out until March, the England international has fought back determinedly to regain fitness. It is unlikely that he will start against Burnley at the weekend. However, he may be in contention for a place on the bench.

A player isn’t completely ‘match-ready’ when they properly integrate back into training. But, if Mauricio Pochettino selects Harry Kane, he will confirm the player is ‘fit’ enough if needed. However, Spurs have coped well without Kane and against stronger opponents.

Therefore, Kane should rest and be protected from what could be a physical encounter against a struggling Burnley? Let’s take a look at the wide range of options available for the manager.

Son’s Service

There is a buzz around the stadium every time this player picks up the ball. He can drive at opponents, beating them with skill and pace. On the edge of the box, he can hit those top-corners with ease. And, most of all, Heung-Min Son plays with passion and commitment for the shirt even despite any circumstances on the pitch.

The South Korean has been a huge success and displays so much appreciation for the club. In Kane’s absence, Son scored goals against Watford, Newcastle United and Leicester City. He’ll be hungry for more and will be more than happy to keep scoring whilst Kane recovers.

Llorente’s Holding Up

Fernando Llorente has made some fantastic contributions lately. He currently has the best minutes to goal and assist ratio across all competitions with one every 63.2 minutes. In the Premier League, he ranks second with a goal or an assist every 81.5 minutes.

There must be a degree of caution with these statistics since Pochettino deploys Llorente later on in matches. Indeed, he has only started three matches, otherwise coming off the bench for his other eleven appearances. As a result, this skews the statistics slightly.

Nevertheless, Llorente has been plugging the gap for creating goals lately. Admittedly, a few of his assists are the result of unorthodox touches, but it is his presence that influences the play most.

He is a tall player and despite his poor finishing, is able to hold up play in Kane’s absence. He has done this job well for the most part; bringing in his team-mates and keeping the ball in the opponents half.

Verdict

Whilst Spurs have plenty of attacking threat without Kane, there is a counter-argument for his involvement in the Burnley match. This follows that Kane needs to get back into match action as soon as possible. The sooner he shakes off any rust, the better.

Indeed, it is likely that if he is on the bench, Pochettino will call on him in a losing position. But, involving him for any long stretch of play isn’t conducive to Kane’s recovery. Instead, Kane needs a short cameo to get his boots back on the pitch and his head back into the reality of a match situation.

Let Kane play some more Fortnite, and ensure recovery in time for the next leg of the Champions League.

