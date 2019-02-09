LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 02: Tottenham Hotspur Manager Mauricio Pochettino (C) during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 02, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United)

Mauricio Pochettino has done a magnificent job at Tottenham. This is despite failing to win a trophy. He has assembled a squad capable of competing for the Champions League spaces season after season. It is impressive the way that he has done it, as he has spent very little money in comparison to Spurs’ rivals. However, can he continue to defy the expectations at Spurs?

The short answer is, yes. Pochettino has assembled a squad of his own at Spurs without spending the money their top six rivals do. Since taking over in 2014, he has managed 256 games and has a win percentage of 57%. He has taken them from a Europa League side to a consistent Champions League side.

In comparison to their top six rivals, Pochettino has assembled his squad with little overall expenditure. They have a net spend of just over £50 million since 2014. It shows the scale of the job he has done, overhauling the squad into Champions League quality. Some of their key players were signed for nominal fees. Dele Alli cost just £5 million when he signed from MK Dons. Eric Dier and Kieran Tripper both cost around £4 million. Even centre-back Toby Alderweireld cost just £11 million.

The way he has turned Spurs’ into a recognisable force is also impressive. His attacking high-pressing style up the league, and also turned the likes of Harry Kane, Heung Min-Son and Christian Eriksen into world-class footballers. The same goes for the other end of the pitch – Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld have become one of the best defensive partnerships in the Premier League.

But How Long Will He Remain At Spurs?

It is a question that remains unknown. The job he has done at Spurs has meant he is now classed as a world class manager. He was linked with the job at Manchester United and is still linked with the job at Real Madrid.

Will Spurs Continue In The Same Way After Him?

Pochettino has made Spurs a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League. They are not considered to be in the title race – but should be. They currently lie five points off of the top of the table in third place. A lot of credit should go to the Argentinian for making Spurs genuine title contenders.

If he was to ever leave Spurs then they would be in a fantastic position for life without him. Whoever takes over will have an even higher expectation.

Main Photo: Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on