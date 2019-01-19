ENFIELD, ENGLAND – JANUARY 03: Oliver Skipp of Tottenham Hotspur with manager Mauricio Pochettino during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on January 03, 2019 in Enfield, England. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

To paraphrase Oscar Wilde: ‘To lose one striker might be seen as unfortunate. To lose two strikers is simply careless.’

Son Heung-min is away at the Asia Cup and Harry Kane is injured. It is well documented that Tottenham Hotspur failed to sign anyone in the summer transfer window and they look unlikely to add to their numbers before January ends. So how do Spurs fill what is undoubtedly a very large void in their ranks? Alan Hansen famously said that ‘you can’t win anything with kids.’ Tottenham Hotspur might have the chance to prove him wrong once again.

Spurs were well aware that Son was going to be away for at least five games in January and February. In itself, that didn’t seem to be an issue, although his goals and performances have been a highlight of Spurs’ season so far. His final game before the Asia Cup was in the defeat to Manchester United at Wembley. By full-time, the defeat was painful after so many chances to win the game comfortably but became more so when Kane was sat on the floor in the centre circle. Looking deflated, it was clear he was in pain. Consequently, Spurs confirmed that he would be out until March with ligament damage.

So, who can keep Spurs pushing on all fronts now?

Back-Up

When you observe the Spurs bench, it is not obvious who is going to fill the gaping hole in the attack. Dele Alli may be used as a false nine and Brazilian Lucas Moura is likely to head the front line. Alli is having a good season but is not prolific with his goal scoring. He chips in with important goals, but it is hard to argue the case for him being a talismanic striker.

Moura had his best game in a Spurs shirt in the 3-0 victory at Old Trafford earlier this season. Yet, since then, has been either injured or flattered to deceive. He is quick and has pace in abundance. Against Tranmere, in the recent FA Cup rout, he started but resembled Ronnie Rosenthal more than a Brazilian footballer; head down and fast but often running into defenders and running out of pitch. Is Moura the answer as a back-up?

Fernando Llorente

Fernando Llorente hasn’t set the world alight at Spurs. His greatest achievements have been two FA Cup hat-tricks in successive seasons against Rochdale and Tranmere Rovers. Yet, he has caused defences problems at times when he has come on in games as a late substitute. He has a decent touch and is hard to beat in the air but he isn’t the same league as Harry Kane or Son.

In the home defeat to United, he showed his touch when he controlled a ball in the box but then his final shot was weak. Mauricio Pochettino may consider starting the Spanish striker but it’s hard to see him providing the goals that Kane and Son so readily serve up.

Give Youth a Chance

Pochettino is not afraid to give youth a chance. Harry Winks, Kane, Oliver Skipp and Kyle Walker-Peters have all flourished under the Argentinian manager.

So, is the answer to Spurs’ injury crisis already at the club? Pochettino thinks it may be:

“To find another Harry Kane is impossible because we are talking about the three, four, five best strikers in the world.

“We have the possibility to create our new star through the academy.”

The two main contenders are Kaziah Sterling and Troy Parrott. Both have scored goals at U23 level and Parrott in particular has been touted as a future star. He was in the match day squad for the game away at Leicester City and has been hovering around the first team for a little while now. Although he didn’t get on the scoresheet, his performance in the youth cup defeat to Arsenal demonstrated that he is a clever thinker and strong on the ball.

Sterling is a pacier alternative and holds the ball up well. With a good eye for goal, is he the man to see Spurs through? Replacing star players is never easy, so can Pochettino rely on his young stars?

Alan Hansen was supremely confident when he said that you can’t win anything with kids over 20 years ago, yet he was proved to be spectacularly incorrect as Manchester United’s kids went onto achieve massive success.

Spurs’ youngsters are going to be thrust into some of the biggest games they will ever face. A league cup semi-final second leg against Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund in the Champions league and some huge games in the league as Spurs look to cement their now-regular top-four place.

Losing Kane and Son would hurt any team. Pochettino has unwavering faith in his youngsters and, with trophies still very much in the grasp of Spurs this season, maybe it’s time for the kids to prove Alan Hansen wrong all over again.

