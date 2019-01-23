LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 13: General view as Tottenham Hotspur fans look on inside the stadium during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on January 13, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

This season so far, Tottenham Hotspur have performed arguably the best they ever have in the league. Led by their talisman Harry Kane, he has been greatly supported by the trio of Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Heung-min Son. They are a team that has developed over the years, guided superbly by Mauricio Pochettino. Being sat in third-place, one point ahead of fourth-place Chelsea, is a good base for the rest of the season. However, as has been well documented, their squad is perhaps is lacking that real depth to compete in the four competitions that they remain in. With injuries, players sold and international duty, this might be the time for Spurs fans to worry.

After Moussa Dembele’s move to China went through, Spurs’ squad lost an experienced member. The Belgian had been at the centre of their midfield for seven years, leaving them lacking in that area. Unlikely to spend any money, as Pochettino claimed the club don’t have any money available for this window, it could lead to them lacking players for their midfield over the course of the season. Turning to youth is an admirable idea from the manager but competing in four competitions is hard enough with a full team, never mind the growing concerns we are seeing now.

Striking Issues

Spurs have clear problems with their goalscoring options with an injury to Kane and with Son being away on international duty with South Korea. Kane has been ruled out until early March with an injury sustained against Manchester United, meaning he is likely to miss the two legs of the Champions League against Dortmund, the second leg of the Carabao Cup against Chelsea as well the FA Cup fourth round fixture away at Crystal Palace. On top of this, he could also miss up to seven league games. It is a huge blow for the club as he is the leading, go-to man for Spurs.

With Son potentially being away until at least early February, it leaves Spurs with an issue up front. It surely hasn’t been helped with the news that Dele Alli is also injured as a result of a hamstring injury picked up in the 2-1 win over Fulham; an injury that will surely keep him out for a long period of time.

In the league this season, Kane and Son have contributed to 31 out of 46 goals scored. Spurs are losing their main threats, no question about it. With the backup strikers of Fernando Llorente, Vincent Janssen and Lucas Moura only scoring seven between them, it is a real worry for Spurs.

Has This Been Coming?

Spurs notoriously didn’t add to their squad in the summer and many questions were asked of why they hadn’t. Then they began the season in great form and that question seemed to fade away almost. At the start of the season, it is much easier to manage games as there are less of them. Therefore, the squad depth issue didn’t get raised. It was common knowledge that they needed that squad depth but not signing anyone in summer has come back around to hurt them in what is an important month or two for their season.

Going into these games without one of the best strikers in the world could be a defining factor. Injuries can happen any time and they knew about Son going away to the Asia Cup, therefore, there should have been a consensus in the club that they needed recruitment. This could mean they lack that goal threat in games to come. Taking away what made them so good and feared in games gone by this season. However, for Spurs fans, coming up against some very tough fixtures should worry them as they have no replacement for two of their best players. This could be what derails their season and defines the future of Mauricio Pochettino.

