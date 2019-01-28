BELGRADE, SERBIA – DECEMBER 11: Adrien Rabiot of Paris Saint-Germain looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group C match between Red Star Belgrade and Paris Saint-Germain at Rajko Mitic Stadium on December 11, 2018 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

Tottenham are closing in on the £20 million signing of their main target, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot. However, an unexpected hurdle is threatening the move, with Rabiot reportedly holding out for a move to Liverpool.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is desperately seeking Rabiot’s signature and is willing to give the midfielder a contract that competes with rival offers. Rabiot has reportedly been offered a £6.5 million annual salary, with a £4 million signing bonus.

A Statement Signing

The capture of Rabiot would be huge for Tottenham. Given the lack of transfer activity over the summer, a marquee signing would provide a huge morale boost. This would be particularly welcome after crashing out of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in the same week. Furthermore, with injuries to Harry Kane and Dele Alli, the prospect of dropping out of Champions League qualifying spots is genuine. Should this happen, Tottenham will find it difficult to hold onto star players. Christian Eriksen, in particular, has drawn attention from around Europe, including Real Madrid. Whilst Madrid have moved onto other targets, a failure to qualify for the Champions League could see Eriksen request a move. Rabiot’s signing would provide a much-needed injection of talent into a midfield which lost Mousa Dembele this month.

The signing would also acknowledge Tottenham’s position as one of Europe’s elite. Rabiot, 23, is one of Europe’s most talented young players. His signing has been sought by the world’s biggest clubs; Tottenham’s acquisition of him would send a message to those clubs and Spurs’ own players and fans.

Not Over the Line Yet, Though

Tottenham continue to face competition for the PSG man. Barcelona have cooled their interest, but Bayern Munich remain interested in a deal. Most significantly, however, could be whether Liverpool renew their interest. The Reds had targeted Rabiot prior to the window opening, but no offer has been made.

Main Photo

Related

View the original article on