Sunderland have eased their striker worries with the signing of Kazaiah Sterling. The 20-year-old has signed from Tottenham until the end of the season. The Black Cats had been hopeful of signing two new strikers; however, with the window closing soon, fans are on the edge of their seats.

The January transfer window has proved somewhat frustrating for Sunderland. Up until today, the Black Cats had signed just one player; defender Jimmy Dunne from Burnley on loan. This morning, winger Lewis Morgan arrived from Celtic until the end of the season.

However, it was the striker department that was causing the most concern. With Josh Maja leaving for Bordeaux, it left manager Jack Ross with just one out-and-out striker. The search has been ongoing for weeks, with many bids being submitted but ultimately rejected. Sterling’s arrival will ease these concerns. However, fans will be hoping a more experienced forward will join.

Highly Thought Of

Kazaiah Sterling is highly thought of at Spurs. He has been a regular in their Premier League 2 side and has also forced his way into the first team squad this season, even though Spurs have world-class players.

After Harry Kane was ruled out with an injury, some thought Sterling would be given an opportunity. However, Spurs believe a move to Sunderland to get game time will be best for his development.

Jack Ross had this to say on his new signing; “He’s athletic, good on the ball and has an eye for goal, so he has all the attributes at his disposal to ensure he’s a success during his time at the Stadium of Light.”

Attention Turns Elsewhere

The Black Cats’ full attention now turns to bringing in another striker. The Will Grigg deal looks dead as Wigan have rejected five bids. John Marquis of Doncaster and several others have been linked. With time running out, it is a case of watch this space.

