Mousa Dembele has today completed an £11 million move to Chinese side Guangzhou R&F, subject to international clearance. The midfielder leaves with just six months left on his contract. In a statement on the Tottenham website, Spurs said: “We wish him all the best for the future.”

His Time at Spurs

The Belgian became a key figure in midfield for Tottenham and made 250 appearances in six-and-a-half years in north London. Having signed from Fulham for £15 million in the summer of 2012, Dembele scored his first of ten goals in his first game for Tottenham against Norwich.

He had become a fan favourite as well at White Hart Lane. Mauricio Pochettino has previously described Dembele as a ‘genius’. Speaking in 2017, he said: “I always say to him, Mousa when I write my book, you will be one of my genius players that I have been lucky enough to meet.”

Will he be a Big Miss for Spurs?

Dembele has become unreliable as of late due to a reoccurring injury. He has not featured since the 3-2 win away to Wolves. Since then, Mauricio Pochettino has been relying on his other central midfielders to cover for Dembele, in particular Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks. Spurs have been in good form since then, losing just two of their last 17 games. They may not miss him as much as expected.

Who are Guangzhou R&F?

Guangzhou R&F currently play in the Chinese Super League, the top division in China. Last season they finished tenth with 36 points.

Former England manager Sven Goran Eriksson managed the Chinese in between 2013 and 2014. He led them to third place in the 2014 season, meaning they qualified for the Asian Champions League.

Dembele will be joining the squad as the star player. Unlike other sides in China, the squad is not filled with many players who have played in Europe or England. Only left-back Dusko Tosic has played in England, making five appearances for QPR in a loan spell.

