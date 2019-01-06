CARDIFF, WALES – JANUARY 01: Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Cardiff City and Tottenham Hotspur at Cardiff City Stadium on January 01, 2019 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Tottenham, a few small blips aside, have had a promising start to the 2018/19 Premier League season. Third in the league and in touching distance of the summit, into the Round of 16 of the Champions League, semi-finals of the league cup and through to the FA Cup fourth round after the demolition of Tranmere Rovers in round three. Spurs are about to lose one of their most influential players, though. Last Word on Football looks at Heung-Min Son and why Spurs are wishing him to come back soon.

Whilst any injury or absence of Harry Kane from the Tottenham line-up always gets plenty of attention, the loss of Son for up to five games may hurt Spurs more than losing their iconic talisman.

Son won the Asian Games earlier in the season, meaning he avoided being sent to serve in the South Korean military. On his return to Spurs, he was tired and struggled for form. Manager Mauricio Pochettino gave him a break and he returned refreshed. The Son that Spurs fans and many others have come to love was back. In two weeks times, Spurs will lose the services of Son again, this time as he plays in the Asian Cup.

The Smiling Assasin

Son plays football with a smile. You can’t help but smile with him. His effort, his skill and his infectious happiness is a beautiful to witness in a modern era of egos and image rights.

In his last ten games for Tottenham Hotspur, Son has found the net on nine occasions. One of those goals was the sensational solo effort at Wembley against Chelsea. It is not just his goals Spurs will miss, however. He floats from left to right, to central positions and frees up so much space for the wing-backs, as well as Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen. The four are at the heart of everything that Spurs do well. Son epitomises the soul of this Spurs squad. 60% of games he has played in this season for Spurs have ended in victory. He is an example to younger players and never moans. He is the consummate professional footballer.

Come Back Soon!

It could be five games that Son misses. His final game for Spurs before his break with the National team is the home tie on January 15th against Manchester United. He could also miss the second leg of the league cup semi-final away to Chelsea.

Lucas Moura may well be the man to full Son’s boots, although the Brazilian hasn’t looked at his best in recent games.

Spurs are resilient and can cope without Son but there is no doubt of his importance to this sides continuing progress. Have fun but, please, come back soon, Son!

