LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 13: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur holds his leg after a heavy challenge in the final moments of the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on January 13, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Tottenham have confirmed that striker Harry Kane will out be until early March. In a statement released on their website, the club confirmed he suffered ankle ligament damage in their loss to Manchester United. It will be a big loss to Spurs, having lost Heung-min Son to the Asia Cup.

A Big Loss

There is no doubting how big of a loss Kane will be to Tottenham. The England captain has 14 goals and four assists so far in the Premier League this season.

His injury could not have come at a worse time for Tottenham with Son now at the Asia Cup with South Korea. Son has also had a tremendous season, with eight goals and five assists in the Premier League. He may be unavailable until February at the latest, dependent on South Korea’s success at the tournament. The final is on 1 February.

As a result, Spurs may have to rely on back-up striker Fernando Llorente until then. The Spaniard has featured sporadically this season, hitting four goals in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

What Games Will Kane Miss?

Kane could miss a total of 12 games should the early March prediction be correct. The first notable game Kane will miss is the second leg of the Carabao Cup against Chelsea. If Tottenham win that, then he may also miss the final, which is scheduled for the 24 February.

It is likely he will also miss both legs of the Champions League tie against Borussia Dortmund. The first leg is scheduled for 13 February and the second is scheduled for early March.

Spurs may be hoping to have him back in time for the North London Derby 2nd March. However, this may be unlikely. He may be fully fit for their game against Southampton.

England manager Gareth Southgate will be hoping that he is fully fit by the end of March. England have two Euro 2020 qualifying games, first against the Czech Republic and then against Montenegro.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on