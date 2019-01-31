Tottenham Hotspur’s Georges-Kevin N’Koudou Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur – FA Cup – Fourth Round – Selhurst Park 27-01-2019 . (Photo by Steven Paston/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images)

Georges Kevin-N’Koudou has struggled for games since joining Tottenham Hotspur in 2016. The 23-year-old winger spent the second half of last season on loan at Burnley but struggled to make any impact.

It was felt that the player would leave the north London club in the summer, but with key players returning late from the World Cup, he stayed hoping to get his chance. Last Word on Football reports on N’Koudou’s loan switch to Monaco.

N’Koudou came on from the bench at Fulham for Spurs in the recent Premier League tie and delivered what proved to be match-winning cross for Harry Winks to head home. The young winger then started the FA cup tie away to Crystal Palace and once again struggled to make any impact.

He has pace and skill but has not adapted to heavy challenges and defenders have found him too easy to defend against. A couple of goals have shown some signs of promise but he is not a player that looks likely to feature in manager Mauricio Pochettino’s plans.

Is There Still a Future at Spurs?

Pochettino only recently said that N’Koudou did feature in his plans but it is possible that his less than convincing performances since have twisted his arm somewhat. Monaco will be a tough assignment for him as they are struggling for any kind of form in Ligue 1 in France and have recently sacked manager Thierry Henry.

The fact that this is only a loan deal for now, may give N’Koudou hope that he can impress in France and seize his chance at Spurs next season. He will have to up his game considerably to do so.

Besiktas had an approach for him rebuffed by Spurs but this deal is now done and N’Koudo leaves Tottenham on loan until the end of the season.

