DUESSELDORF, GERMANY – JANUARY 13: James Rodriguez of Bayern Muenchen laughs during the Telekom Cup Semifinal match between Fortuna Duesseldorf and Bayern Muenchen at Merkur Spiel-Arena on January 13, 2019 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/TF-Images via Getty Images)

Today’s Football Transfer News can bring you updates on James Rodriguez, Vincent Janssen and Chris Mepham.

Where Will James Rodriguez Go?

Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez is linked with a move to Arsenal. The Gunners have reportedly made initial contact for a loan deal.

However, the deal is made complicated at the fact he is already on loan at Bayern Munich. Rodriguez will be returning to parent club Real Madrid at the end of the season and wants to fight for his place. He may find this difficult though, as Real Madrid have been linked with signing Eden Hazard and Christian Eriksen.

Although Rodriguez has been linked with Arsenal for much of this window, it could be Tottenham who sign him. Real Madrid are keen for him to move to Spurs, according to the Independent. This is because it could pave the way for Eriksen to move to the Bernabeu.

Janssen To Leave Spurs?

Vincent Janssen has had a tough time at Tottenham. He has just two goals for Tottenham and spent last season on loan at Turkish club Fenerbache. This has resulted in Spurs looking to offload the Dutchman.

Having signed for £12 million, Spurs are willing to take a £5 million hit on the 23-year-old. He has already been attracting interest from Burnley, as well as clubs in China and the United States.

Mepham Nearing Completion For Bournemouth?

Chris Mepham’s deal to join Bournemouth is almost complete. According to Sky Sports, a fee in the region of £12 million has been agreed with Brentford. He is set to have his medical today.

It will be a transfer that pleases both Eddie Howe and Bournemouth, as they have been long term admirers. They have previously tried to sign the centre-back multiple times, including in the summer.

Mepham has made 22 appearances for Brentford this season.

Main Photo: Embed from Getty Images

