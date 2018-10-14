Sporting CP Forward Bas Dost from Netherlands celebrating after scoring a goal during the Premier League 2017/18 match between Sporting CP and Boavista FC, at Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon on April 22, 2018. (Photo by Paulo Nascimento / DPI / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

While it may be a little while away, most managers will be thinking about what they need in January. After signing no one in the summer transfer window, Spurs may need to refresh their squad. While their first team has gelled, it is often the squad depth that lets them down at the final hurdle. Spurs may need at least one signing come January.

A Back-Up Striker To Kane

Tried and tested many times, Pochettino is still trying to find the perfect back-up for Kane. Vincent Janssen failed and Fernando Llorente has not been much more of a success. Being back up to Kane is often considered one of the worst roles in football. He’s England number one striker and Spurs’ number one striker. He is very rarely in a poor run of form, but when he is, Llorente fails to live up to the standard.

There are very few strikers that would want to play second fiddle to Kane. One possibility would be Sporting CP striker Bas Dost. The Dutchman has started the season well with two goals in two games. His form looks to have continued from last season, as he scored 34 goals in all competitions. Dost is similar to Kane as he is a poacher in front of goal.

Central-Midfielder

Another key signing for signing Spurs is a centre midfielder to replace Moussa Dembele. Dembele is a pivotal part of the Spurs lineup. The Belgian breaks up the play for Spurs and also dictates the play going forward. His deputy, often Moussa Sissoko, is not up to the same standard as Dembele.

The problem is more who could replace him. Pochettino and Spurs will look to replace him with someone younger as a younger player will fit in with Spurs’ mantra. Spurs could replace him from within as the options are there. Harry Winks plays a similar dynamic role to Dembele, trying to play the ball forward as much as possible, but is also able to break up play when necessary.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek would also be a suitable replacement. A strong and physical player, Loftus-Cheek is powerful going forward. Many fans will remember his cameo in England’s first game at the World Cup. Against Tunisia, he carried the Three Lions over the line as he dragged their play forward and created plenty of chances. Spurs would also be a good move for Loftus-Cheek as he is yet to break into the first team at Chelsea.

A Centre-Back

Jan Vertonghen is ageing,while Toby Alderweireld’s future still may be uncertain after his summer wantaway. Therefore, they could be on the lookout for a new centre-back come January.

Matthis de Ligt is one player who Spurs may be looking at. The Dutchman is now well known across as Europe. He is touted as one of the best young centre-backs in Europe and has received interest from the likes of Barcelona and Manchester City. It shows how impressive and mature he is that he is captain of Ajax at only 19-years-old. Reuniting with former centre-back partner Davinson Sanchez may be a tempting proposition for de Ligt, should he opt for a move to North London.

The January transfer window could be big for Pochettino and Spurs. Chairman Daniel Levy will want Champions League football for their first full season at New White Hart Lane. Bolstering the squad depth could help push them over the line into the last Champions League spot.

