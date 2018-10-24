EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS – OCTOBER 24: Hugo Lloris of Tottenham Hotspur receives a red card from referee Slavko Vincic during the UEFA Champions League match between PSV v Tottenham Hotspur at the Philips Stadium on October 24, 2018 in Eindhoven Netherlands (Photo by Edwin van Zandvoort/Soccrates/Getty Images)

A must-win game ended in a 2-2 draw as the result suited neither team. PSV were outplayed for much of the game but it was Tottenham errors which decided yet another match in the Champions League.

Tottenham Errors Cancel Out Dominate First Half

Atletico Madrid started brightly but it was Tottenham who dominated much of the first 45 minutes in Eindhoven. Ben Davies and Kieran Trippier both started high up the pitch. Eric Dier looked to play in Trippier behind the PSV Defence on a number of occasions.

After only three minutes the tactic nearly worked as Trippier hit a low cross towards Heung Min -Son but the defender got there first to give Tottenham one of their five first-half corner kicks. Spurs continued to press but struggled to create clear-cut chances.

PSV’s Hirving Lozano was a bright spark and after tempting Davies into a foul, he was then brought down by Moussa Dembele who had tracked back well but with Christian Eriksen in close attendance, didn’t need to make the challenge.

From another Kieran Trippier corner, Harry Kane headed against the bar to add to Spurs frustrations.

Basic Error Gifts PSV First Blood

Toby Alderweireld rarely makes mistakes but on the halfway mark he made a howler. Davinson Sanchez played the ball back and Alderweireld had time but managed to lose possession to Lozano.

Alderweireld did well to get back and thought he had done enough but the ball flicked off him and over Hugo Lloris into the goal. PSV had the lead against the run of play and Tottenham needed to bounce back.

VAR, VAR, My Kingdon for VAR!

VAR has had its critics but on 34 minutes, football again saw why it needs to be implemented sooner rather than later. Sanchez fired home into the bottom right of the goal.

Kane was behind the keeper but he could not be said to be ‘interfering with play.’ The linesman saw it differently and ruled the goal out for offside. It looked like Tottenham might be about to endure a night of ‘what ifs.’

Fluid Football and Patience Pays Off

Tottenham did not rest on their laurels and on 39 minutes they had their deserved equaliser. Eriksen split the PSV defence, Trippier ran onto the ball and pulled back a lovely ball to Lucas Moura who’s shot flicked into the net off the foot of Pablo Rosario.

There was still time for PSV to hit the bar before the referee called a halt to a pulsating first half that Spurs dominated.

Spurs of Recent Seasons Emerge with Beautiful Kane Goal

For all that Tottenham have had their best start to a Premier League season, they haven’t been at their fluid best. The goal that gave them the led tonight was exactly that. Fluid and quick football.

Eriksen and Son exchanged passes before Eriksen delivered an inch-perfect cross on to the head of Harry Kane who nodded home. Trippier delivered a free kick to the far post and Kane looked to have his second and Spurs third only for Jeroen Zoet to make a superb reaction save.

It was Spurs that kept attacking and on 73 minutes, Son showed great skill on the left, played the ball to Kane whose weighted pass played in Lamela who fired against the bar.

Reckless Lloris Hits Spurs Self Destruct Button in Champions League Again

Tottenham had the game in their own hands until on 80 minutes they hit the self-destruct button in the Champions League yet again this season. Spurs gave the ball away cheaply in midfield but rather than Lloris making things difficult for Lozano, he slid out, made a reckless foul and was issued a red card leaving Spurs to face the final ten minutes with only ten men.

PSV pressed forward more than they had for the previous 85 minutes and on 86 minutes, PSV Captain Luuk de Jong prodded past Michel Vorm to tie things up at 2-2.

Both Sides Lose with Draw

Neither team could afford to lose. Neither team could really afford to drop points. Tottenham were the better team for the majority of this game but it was their own errors that allowed PSV to grab a draw and Tottenham must learn to be less naive in Europe.

If the Tottenham errors don’t stop, both teams can really only look to drop down into the Europa League – and neither club will be happy with that outcome.

