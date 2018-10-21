BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND – AUGUST 25: Nathan Ake of AFC Bournemouth celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Everton FC at Vitality Stadium on August 25, 2018 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

It feels like Nathan Ake has been in the Premier League for a very long time. He has spent six years in England and is only 23-years-old. In 2011, he joined Chelsea from Feyenoord for €800,000. He then went on loan spells to Reading and Watford. He then went to Bournemouth where, after his loan spell, he signed permanently for €22.8 million.

Ever since joining The Cherries, the defender has found his true form. His stats show that he is a rock in the defence and is a key player in Eddie Howe’s squad. He has an 80% tackle success and has even contributed a goal this season.

According to The Mirror, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are in the race for the central defender. Bournemouth are fighting to keep him at the club. His current contract runs until 2022 and he is happy at his club.

Bournemouth have conceded fewer goals than Manchester United this season The Red Devils couldn’t find the centre-back they needed last summer and are now considering bidding for the Dutchman.

City do not have defensive problems like their neighbours. Only conceding three goals, City, tied with Liverpool, have the best defensive record this season. They aren’t desperate for another defender. During the summer, Pep Guardiola was monitoring Ake. He kept tabs open on him and is looking to sign him ahead of next season.

Tottenham are having a few problems at the back. Ake would add something special to the squad but he isn’t needed at the moment. However, with the contracts of Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen running down, they may consider a move for Ake if they cannot convince their current pairing to stay.

Wherever he ends up, Ake will become something special. He is growing in England and is looking to be the best there is. Top clubs are battling for his signature and the player himself is calm about his future.

