LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 29: Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on October 29, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Before tonight’s Premier League fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, a minutes silence was observed in remembrance of the fallen of our armed forces and for those who so tragically died in a helicopter accident at Leicester City on Saturday night.

All at Last Word on Football would like to offer their respects to all who have been injured or died in armed combat.

Last Word on Football also sends sincere condolences to all at Leicester City Football Club and to the families of those who lost their lives. The football community stands united together.

Much was made of the Wembley pitch before this game after an NFL match had been played there just 24 hours previously. There were heavy scuff marks on the pitch and lots of uneven areas on the playing surface. Overall, the pitch wasn’t as bad as it could have been and the main issue seemed to be with the bounce of the ball.

Tottenham have been guilty of making basic errors in this season’s Champions League and did so yet again against Manchester City. It was a routine ball over the top from City but Kieran Trippier totally misjudged it and allowed Raheem Sterling to get in and calmly pick out Riyad Mahrez to slot home. Mahrez chose to play out of respect and compassion to the Leicester City owner who died so tragically just 48 hours previously. He looked and pointed to the skies after scoring, a poignant moment that transcended football and further confirmed that life is, and always will be, more important than the game of football.

Spurs Failed to Take Chances Offered Up by City

Whilst Manchester City took all three points, they also were error prone at the back, with Benjamin Mendy the worst offender. On eight minutes, City gifted the ball to Harry Kane. Kane spotted Ederson off his line and almost hit his shot too well as it just went over the top. On 24 minutes, Mendy again slipped up, letting Moussa Sissoko in. Sissoko got into the box but was caught between shooting and crossing and in the end, did neither. In fairness to Sissoko, he was Spurs’ best player on the night, covering every blade of grass (what there was of it) and being behind much of Spurs’ better moves.

On 34 minutes, Spurs had one of their two best chances of the match. Kane was played in by Erik Lamela but his first touch was heavy and the chance was gone.

The Two Sides of Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris has made high profile mistakes this season. In the first half, he made a smart save to push the ball onto the post from Mahrez’s shot. In the second half, he played the ball straight to Sergio Aguero that, fortunately, came to nothing. It is possibly time that Mauricio Pochettino needs to consider dropping Hugo Lloris.

City Not at Their Best

Manchester City were not at their very best tonight and Spurs won’t get many better chances to take points from them. Yet, it was City who had five shots on target compared to Spurs’ one. It shows why City have a goal difference of +24 and Spurs only +8. This was none more encapsulated than in the 79th minute when Delle Alli played a sublime ball into Erik Lamela who totally fluffed his lines. From just 12 yards, out he lost his composure and blazed over when it was easier to score. It was a huge moment in the context of the match and possibly in the context of the entire season.

What Next?

It is League Cup action for both teams next as City take on Fulham on Thursday whilst Spurs have just two days before travelling to West Ham. Spurs are then back in league action on Saturday the 3rd November away to Wolves whilst City play the next day at home to Southampton.

Spurs had a chance to show their title credentials at Wembley tonight but were unable to show anything other than great effort with no end product. It is something that won’t win them the trophies the manager wants them to win.

City go back to the top of the Premier League whilst Spurs will need to bounce back on Saturday to make sure that this season doesn’t become just a race to finish in the top four. Kieran Trippier will not want to see his error again but Spurs have to cut the errors out. The errors they are making are the difference between victory and defeat. Mauricio Pochettino knows that he can no longer gloss over Spurs lack of trophies in the last four years and his frustration will only grow if they give away goals as they did again tonight.

