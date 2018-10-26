ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND – JULY 26: Nick Pope of Burnley looks on during the UEFA Europa League Second Qualifying Round 1st Leg match between Aberdeen and Burnley at Pittodrie Stadium on July 26, 2018 in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Today’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest news and rumours, including Burnley’s England international Nick Pope, who is being monitored by Tottenham. FTN, brought to you by Last Word on Football, also looks at the situation at Manchester United with David de Gea. Plus, is Toni Kroos off to Paris Saint-Germain? Also, Roma have set their asking price for in-demand Turkish winger Cengiz Under.

Pope to Spurs?

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Burnley keeper Nick Pope. The England international is currently out injured after dislocating his shoulder in the summer. However, when he returns, he faces competition from Joe Hart and Tom Heaton, both internationals themselves. If Pope struggles to get game time, Spurs could make their move.

The 26-year-old has admirers at Spurs and the London side are keen to add more homegrown players to their squad. Pope replaced Tom Heaton in the Burnley goal last season after he was injured. He performed so well he broke into the England squad ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

David de Gea to Leave For Free?

Manchester United’s Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea could be set to leave the club. His contract runs out next summer and United manager Jose Mourinho is not confident of the Spaniard continuing his stay at Old Trafford.

Contract talks have been ongoing for several months and recent reports suggest that Italian giants Juventus are waiting in the wings. 27-year-old de Gea is understood to be aware of Juve’s interest and could join them for free when his contract expires.

PSG Want Kroos

Mega-rich Paris Saint Germain have set their sights on their next transfer target. Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is the latest star wanted by the Paris club. It is understood that the PSG owners are willing to pay for the deal to happen.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel wants to add quality to his midfield. He sees his fellow countryman as the ideal man.

European Giants Chase Under

Several of Europe’s top clubs are chasing Roma midfielder Cengiz Under. Barcelona, Manchester United and Arsenal are among those interested in the winger. The 21-year-old could be sold in January if Roma’s asking price is met. The Italians will demand at least €50 million.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is keen to freshen up his attack while Arsenal have been monitoring the Turkish international since his time at Basaksehir.

Barcelona are also looking to add to their attacking options. Out-of-favour Ousmane Dembele and Malcom are being linked with moves away. Other clubs are also expected to enter the race for Under’s signature.

