Today’s Football Transfer News looks at the current news and rumours, including the latest on Juventus’ plot to take Marcus Rashford to Italy. FTN, brought to you by Last Word on Football, also looks at Nathan Ake, who is reportedly being closely monitored by Tottenham. Plus, will Neymar be returning to Barcelona and could he be joined by Paul Pogba? We also take a look at the latest contract news.

Juve Plot Rashford Bid

Italian giants Juventus are reportedly monitoring Marcus Rashford. The forward has struggled for game time this season but has done well at international level. Rashford impressed in England’s recent victory in Spain, scoring in the process. Juve appear convinced he could do well at the Serie A Champions.

A fee of around £65 million has been muted in Italy and United, although they won’t want to lose him, may be tempted. Rashford’s current contract runs out in 2020 with an option of a further year. With game time at Old Trafford not guaranteed, the 20-year-old could feel his future lie away from United in order to fulfil his potential.

Spurs Want Ake

Tottenham are keeping a close eye on Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake. Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are out of contract soon and Spurs are keen to add to their defence in case they lose both players. Ake is also homegrown, which appeals as they had to name a 24 man squad for this season instead of 25 after not meeting the quota.

23-year-old Ake has impressed at Bournemouth since his £20 million switch from Chelsea. Spurs will face competition for his signature. Chelsea have an agreement with Bournemouth that they can buy back the defender, if they want him, for £40 million. Manchester United are also reportedly keen.

Neymar Back to Barcelona?

Reports coming from Paris are suggesting that Neymar wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain and return to Spain. The Brazilian left Barcelona in 2017 for a record €222 million. However, it is understood that Neymar is not completely happy in France and wants a return to La Liga where he was settled before his big-money move.

Real Madrid were understood to be the front-runners should Neymar return. However, Barcelona are now open to the idea of him returning and the player is also believed to be interested in returning. Neymar left to get out of the shadow of Lionel Messi; however, it appears that Kylian Mbappe is now thought of as PSG’s number one player, something which has not helped Neymar settle in Paris.

A fee of €220 million would make the deal happen next summer, although if Barcelona or anyone else wants him sooner, that figure will surely be higher.

Pogba to Leave England For Spain?

The Pogba to Barcelona rumour will not go away. Reports in Spain suggest that Barcelona players are now keen for the French midfielder to make the switch. Gerard Pique and Lionel Messi are in favour of him moving, as are his French team-mates Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele.

The Spanish giants had a bid rejected for Pogba during the summer; however, it appears that they are now looking at bidding again, especially now as some of their top players have backed the move. One stumbling block could be that Barcelona’s scouts are unsure if Pogba will be able to fit into the teams’ style and system.

Contract News

Eden Hazard

Real Madrid could be about to miss out on their target Eden Hazard, for now anyway. The Belgian is reportedly close to agreeing a new £300,000 a week contract at Stamford Bridge. Hazard had been open to a move, but it appears that he has now had a change of heart.

Luke Shaw

Left-back Shaw is close to agreeing a new deal at Old Trafford. The England international has had a tough time at United since he moved but has been a regular this season. The 23-year-old’s current deal runs out next summer as does several others and United are keen to retain.

