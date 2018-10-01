MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 29: Sergio Aguero of Manchester City celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion at Etihad Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

This is the second part of our Fantasy League tips for every manager. This time we’ll discuss team balance, one-match wonders, best and worst positions for FPL and more. Make sure to check our first part if you haven’t read it before!

1. Beware of One-Match Wonders

Those are players that have played amazingly in one or two games but are average overall. Aim for more consistent players that can guarantee you many points every gameweek.

Examples for one-match wonders so far are: Neil Etheridge, Steve Cook, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Daniel Sturridge

2. Defenders are the Key to Success

Defenders mean easy points. A clean sheet is 4pts and is fairly easy to obtain. This position is special because every defender, regardless of their personal rating for the match, receives the same amount of points if the team keeps a clean sheet.

Wing-backs are even better- they have a much bigger chance to make an assist.

3. Don’t Get Defensive Midfielders

Defensive midfielders offer a lower chance for an assist or goal than other midfielders but receive the same amount of points for a clean sheet.

Nobody can argue that N’Golo Kante is one of the best midfielders in the league, but because of his defensive play, he isn’t a good choice for your Fantasy team.

4. Top Teams for Top Players

This one is pretty obvious. Get as many players from the top teams as possible for best results. These include Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham, Chelsea… these teams have the biggest win rates and bad surprises are minimal.

Manchester United players are not currently recommended. They are now in a tricky situation and you can find much better alternatives for less money.

5. Squad Balance

Don’t use all of your money for two or three 10m+ players. Instead, try to achieve squad balance by having good players at every position at a reasonable price. This way your team will do better, as there are equal expectations for every player.

Of course, it is fine to have expensive players but don’t go too far. Our best 10m+ picks are Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane.

