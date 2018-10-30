LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 29: Tottenham Hotspur’s Dele Alli during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 29, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Dele Alli has today signed a new contract with Tottenham until 2024. Alli is the latest player to commit his long-term future to the club, following in the steps of Harry Kane, Davison Sanchez and Erik Lamela. The new contract is worth a reported £90,000 a week. This is a sign that Tottenham are willing to spend on retaining their players, something which chairman Daniel Levy has previously been criticised for not doing.

✍️ We are delighted to announce that @dele_official has signed a new contract with the Club, which will run until 2024. #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) 30 October 2018

Alli made his return from injury last night, coming on as a substitute in the defeat to Manchester City. The attacking midfielder had missed the previous five games with a hamstring injury. Since joining the club from MK Dons, Alli has become one of Tottenham’s most important players. With 48 goals in 153 appearances, he has also made 31 England appearances in that time.

The news is a welcome positive for Tottenham, who have struggled on and off the pitch this season. The ongoing stadium fiasco continues to loom over the club, as does their poor Champions League performance. The club will hope the commitment of key players can detract manager Mauricio Pochettino from links with the vacant Real Madrid managerial position. The club will now turn its attention to retaining the services of Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Christian Eriksen.

