LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 03: Lionel Messi of Barcelona celebrates after scoring his sides fourth goal during the Group B match of the UEFA Champions League between Tottenham Hotspur and FC Barcelona at Wembley Stadium on October 3, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by TF-Images/TF-Images via Getty Images)

Both PSV Eindhoven and Tottenham Hotspur need to take maximum points from Wednesday night’s game to give them any sort of hope of reaching the Champions League knockout stages. Barcelona and Inter Milan have both seen off both PSV and Spurs with Lionel Messi starring in both games.

PSV are bottom of Group B and have struggled to get their European campaign off the ground. They have goals in them and have already scored 36 goals in nine league matches. Scoring in the Champions League is, however, a different matter altogether.

Spurs really should have points on the board already. They threw three points away at Inter Milan and got themselves back into the game against Barcelona at Wembley only to hit self-destruct and see the game get away from them. Messi was outstanding and when he plays well, you know it will be a tough match. Spurs have shown naivety in the opening matches and will need to be more alert and cut out silly mistakes.

A win is essential to both sides who don’t want to be left relying on a victory over Barcelona in the Nou Camp.

Spurs’ Premier League Title Credentials on Show in the Netherlands

Spurs have been lauded for the progress they have made under Argentine Mauricio Pochettino since his arrival but are still waiting to lift any silverware. Pochettino believes that Wednesday’s Champions League tie presents his team with a chance to show that they are right to have Premier League title ambitions of their own:

“If we are not capable of winning this type of game we cannot win the title,” Pochettino said. “We need more. I think we are so competitive over the last four-and-a-half-years, but to win a title is the last step, to push the team and the club.”

These are strong words from the Spurs boss and he is clearly trying to motivate his players to show the world that the team he has built is ready to become winners.

Europa League, Anyone?

The outcome of this double header between PSV and Tottenham could consequently lead to one team dropping into the Europa League after Christmas. It is hard to think that either manager would be happy with that outcome and that thought alone could provide two exciting encounters with two teams wanting to win at all costs.

Team News

PSV have considerably fewer injury concerns than Spurs, with only Ryan Thomas likely to miss out due to a knee injury.

Spurs have been buoyed by the news that Dele Alli is back in training this week, however, he is unlikely to make the trip. Christian Eriksen came on as a substitute in the 1-0 victory at West Ham United and is likely to start in Eindhoven. Serge Aurier is also vying for a starting berth along with Son Heung-Min, who may replace Lucas Moura.

