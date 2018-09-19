MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 18: Mauricio Pochettino head coach of Tottenham Hotspur gestures during the Group B match of the UEFA Champions League between FC Internazionale and Tottenham Hotspur at San Siro Stadium on September 18, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Both Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan went into this first Champions League game low on confidence. Pochettino demands respect from his players and the media. Spurs had lost to Watford and Liverpool in successive games with poor performances. Ahead of the game, Mauricio Pochettino talked about cows, railway lines and ‘technical decisions.’ Inter were making their first appearance in the Champions league since 2011-12 whilst Spurs were back again in another tough group after last seasons superb group stage results including that memorable victory over Real Madrid at Wembley.

Pochettino has been ‘prickly’ in recent press conferences and after tonight’s defeat, he did not take kindly to questions about the players he left behind for ‘technical reasons’.

“Why? They were on the pitch against Liverpool and Watford. You disrespect the players who are here today. You can blame me on my selection of the starting eleven but please don’t disrespect the players on the pitch.”

Whilst Spurs didn’t play well last night in Italy, they were better in the second half than in the previous 180 minutes of Premier League football. Surely after a third successive defeat, Pochettino wasn’t that surprised to be questioned on omitting two of his best players?

Heads Up

Spurs defensive fragilities had all but disappeared under Pochettino but all of a sudden they have resurfaced. Matias Vecino’s last gasp header is the sixth headed goal that Spurs have conceded in eight goals. Liverpool showed Spurs’ defensive frailties on Saturday and the winner tonight saw the back line standing motionless. Whilst Mauro Icardi’s equaliser was sheer brilliance as he volleyed home from the edge of the box, the winner was avoidable.

Both Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen were booked and whilst Serge Aurier improved as the game went on, Ben Davies did little both going forward or in defence.

If Pochettino Demands Respect from the Media, Should he Demand More from his Players?

Lucas Moura was Spurs’ brightest spark tonight and has been so far this season. It was a surprise to see him on the bench. Once Spurs took the lead and Moura came on, it looked like Spurs would take all three points. But Spurs, right now, do not seem confident. The passing in the first half was wayward and Harry Kane had little impact on the game. Pochettino has usually been calmness personified. But recent press conferences have revealed a manager who seems to be feeling pressure or is a very angry man.

When Spurs beat Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford, it was odd for the manager to seem annoyed with the performance. His annoyance seemed to transfer to the players, who probably felt they had played well, but the manager had a very different view. His comments are becoming more and more out of the ordinary and it is debatable whether his admiration for Jose Mourinho has gone too far. It is not a surprise that he will be honest when his teams don’t play well but he just doesn’t seem happy with his lot right now.

And whilst Pochettino demands respect, which he is entitled to for his players, maybe a third defeat on the bounce may just require him to demand much more from all of his players. And just maybe it’s a renewal of the respect that, up until recent weeks, had always seemed a given between manager and players at Tottenham Hotspur.

