Paulo Gazzaniga started in goal for Spurs after Michel Vorm’s injury in the training session before the Brighton match. He performed solidly for the match, despite conceding a late breakaway goal. This proved he is definitely capable as a third choice goalkeeper but is he capable of pushing for the second spot?

Goalkeeper Rotation

Goalkeepers have the hardest time when it comes to squad rotation. They often have the least chance of getting on the pitch since there is only one position in which they can play. Add to this the fact that keepers rarely are subbed unless injured (or required for a tactical penalty shoot-out sub à la Tim Krul and the Netherlands). Thus, for players like Gazzaniga, it is a long, patient wait to be able to get some first team minutes.

Indeed, there is a kind of hierarchy which dictates minutes almost purely by experience and reliability. Most keepers are relatively stable in their form. Similarly, managers are less keen to suddenly switch out a goalkeeper if they’ve had one or two bad matches. After all, they are the very last line of defence and they help to organise those in front of them. So, this explains why the more experienced Vorm and Lloris have buried Gazzaniga down in the pecking order.

On The Ball

The key area where Gazzaniga may trump Vorm is when playing with the ball at his feet. Vorm often appears tentative and unconvincing when playing out from the back. In some of the matches, he has put his team-mates in trouble when taking too long to pass it out. Perhaps this is partly a tactical issue, in a system where Vorm is less comfortable. Instead, he may benefit from being able to clear the ball up the pitch. In the same vein, Lloris has never been hailed for his kicking ability. This was particularly revealed in the World Cup final when he almost gave Croatia a way back into the game with a horrendous lapse of concentration.

Meanwhile, Gazzaniga seems to have more confidence on the ball, at least in the match against Brighton. There may not have been the same intensity of pressing that was present in the matches against the likes of Inter Milan, though. Thus, it is premature to suddenly revere Gazzaniga for good ball skills, though, it is still fair to highlight a marked improvement upon Vorm’s recent performances.

Consistency and Development

It is unlikely that Gazzaniga will replace Vorm in the hierarchy of keepers at the club. If anything, this is because Vorm has been a constant player in cup and European matches. Defences adjust to playing with certain goalkeepers. Goalkeepers matter and will influence teams with their presence. Thus, Pochettino is unlikely to make any sweeping change to favour his Argentinian goalkeeper, depending on Vorm’s injury timeframe. It is unlikely to be for the long term. This does give a brief window for Gazzaniga to perhaps get another game or two under his belt. Whether or not he breaks through isn’t that important. But, to be able to gain that extra match experience is to gain an opportunity to further his development. As Lloris and Vorm age, Gazzaniga comes ever closer to the fore.

