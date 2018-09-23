Frenkie de Jong of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Ajax Amsterdam and AEK FC at the Johan Cruijff Arena on September 19, 2018 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)

With the domestic season in full swing, clubs will already be eyeing up transfer targets. Last Word on Football looks at the latest on the futures of Frenkie de Jong, Adrien Rabiot, Son Heung-Min and Gary Cahill.

De Jong Coveted by European Giants

Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong was close to a move to a Barcelona this summer. However, the 21-year-old turned down the move in order to help Ajax ensure Champions League progression.

The defensive midfielder has continued his impressive form into the new season. Barcelona remain keen but are now facing competition from Tottenham and Manchester United. Ajax will likely demand a £50 million fee.

Rabiot to Sign a Pre-Contract?

Paris Saint-Germain’s in-demand midfielder, Adrien Rabiot, appears unlikely to be with the club next season. The 23-year-old’s contract expires at the end of this season and will be free to sign a contract elsewhere in January.

PSG could elect to sell the Frenchman in January in order to avoid losing him for nothing. Rabiot was heavily linked with Barcelona during the summer. However, Pep Guardiola rates the player highly and Rabiot is reportedly interested in a move to Manchester City.

Son to Return to Bundesliga?

After five seasons in the Bundesliga with Hamburg and Leverkusen, Son Heung-Min could be set to return. German giants Bayern Munich are reportedly keen to bring the South Korean in.

Manager Niko Kovac has identified Son as a replacement for the ageing Frank Ribery and Arjen Robben. However, Spurs will be unlikely to have any intention in selling, whilst Son’s interest in a move is unclear.

Cahill to Leave Chelsea

Chelsea’s veteran defender has requested a January transfer. The club captain has made nearly 200 appearances but has yet to play this season. New manager Maurizio Sarri has preferred Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz.

Cahill played in 27 league games last season and is still capable of playing at a high level. Whether Chelsea are willing to sell him within the Premier League remains to be seen.

