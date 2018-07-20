ENFIELD,UNITED KINGDOM – JULY 20: Heung-Min Son poses as he signs a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur on July 20, 2018 at the Tottenham Hotspur training ground in Enfield,England. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

South Korean World Cup star Heung Min Son has extended his Tottenham contract until 2023. The attacker has established himself as a vital member of Mauricio Pochettino’s side. Son was the standout player for his country as South Korea were knocked out during the group stages of this year’s World Cup. Son contributed two goals in Russia, one of which was the final goal in the historic victory over Germany. Son is a firm favourite in North London and his goalscoring exploits and cheerful off-field personality has seen him become one of the most liked players in the Premier League.

International Duty

Son will miss a portion of next season as he heads off with his national side once again to compete in this year’s Asian games. Spurs are allowing this as victory in this competition will exempt him from his compulsory military service. This would see him forced to leave the club to undergo it at the age of 28. Son will be forced to serve for a period of around 21 months, which would be a massive blow to both Son and Tottenham.

Son Proving to be an Integral Player for Tottenham

Son recorded 18 goals and six assists last season for Tottenham. The South Korean’s pace and skill offers the club an outlet. Son also offers Tottenham versatility through his ability to play anywhere across the front three as well as in the striker role.

Despite being a rotation player at the beginning of the year, Son has proved to be an integral part of the squad and, debatably, one of the squads most undroppable players. At only 26 years of age, Son’s best days are likely yet to come. This new contract will hopefully not be interrupted by military service and the player can continue to grow and improve at Tottenham Hotspur.

