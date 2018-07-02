MOSCOW, RUSSIA – JULY 01: Aleksandr Golovin of Russia in action during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 1, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

Today’s Football Transfer News looks at Nabil Fekir’s on/off deal to Liverpool and Aleksandr Golovin’s possible move to Chelsea. FTN, brought to you by Last Word on Football, also looks at the Colombian star wanted by Wolves and Inter Milan’s interest in Mousa Dembele.

Is Fekir Deal On?

The on/off transfer of Nabil Fekir is back on according to reports; for now, that is. Liverpool and Lyon had agreed a deal; however, Liverpool backed out of the transfer after the club’s medical team had concerns over the player’s medical history, in particular, his knee problems. Lyon’s president, unhappy with Liverpool, offered Fekir to Liverpool’s rivals Manchester United and also threatened to increase the asking price should a deal be resurrected. A change of heart from both parties seems to be on the cards.

It is understood that the Reds are renegotiating the player’s contract to include reducing the transfer fee if any previous medical issues arise. The £53 million deal for the 24-year-old could take another few weeks to come to a conclusion. With Fekir and his national team, France, into the World Cup quarter-finals and contract renegotiations required, a swift end to this deal looks unlikely at this stage.

Chelsea Want Golovin

Chelsea are believed to be in pole position to sign Russia midfielder Aleksandr Golovin. His impressive performances in the World Cup have made the Blues sit up and take notice. His form has convinced incoming manager Maurizio Sarri to instruct Chelsea to make a bid. Owner Roman Abramovich is also believed to be a fan.

Chelsea are looking to add more goals to their shot-shy midfield and see 22-year-old Golovin as an excellent addition to their squad. Premier League rivals Arsenal and Serie A Champions Juventus are also interested in the player. However, Chelsea appear to be in pole position to land his signature.

Wolves Want Porto Star

Wolverhampton Wanderers are being linked with Colombia international Juan Quintero. Porto’s attacking midfielder has impressed at the World Cup. Colombia take on England on Tuesday in the Round of 16. Real Madrid and Spurs are believed to be interested but Wolves have now joined the race.

The player is currently on loan at River Plate and there is an option to purchase. However, it is unlikely that River Plate will meet the purchase clause. Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo knows Quintero from his time as a Porto player and manager. Agent Jorge Mendes is currently working on the deal as newly promoted Wolves look to build a squad capable of having a successful Premier League season.

Dembele to Inter?

Tottenham’s Mousa Dembele is on his way to Inter Milan according to reports in Italy. Milan have allowed 12 players to leave recently to meet financial fair play regulations. As such, they now have money to spend on new signings. However, it is reported that they don’t have much. Dembele has one year left on his contract and could be allowed to leave if the right offer comes in.

Spurs could be tempted by a £20 million deal for the 30-year-old midfielder, although a player plus cash deal is more likely in the first instance. Inter are looking to keep their spending to a minimum. Chinese clubs are also interested in the Belgian. However, it is believed that should he leave Spurs, then Italy would be his preferred destination.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on