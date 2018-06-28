(L-R) Nill de Pauw of SV Zulte Waregem, Erik Durm of Borussia Dortmund during the friendly match between Borussia Dortmund and Zulte Waregem at the Estadio Municipal Marbella on January 08, 2018 in Marbella, Spain(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)

Football Transfer News from Last Word On Football today looks at the rumours surrounding Erik Durm moving from Germany to England, and the contract extension of Roy Hodgson.

Erik Durm to sign for Huddersfield Town?

Huddersfield Town have made a move for German World cup winner Erik Durm. The 26 year-old versatile footballer hasn’t featured much for Borussia Dortmund over the last couple of seasons. Injuries and and fitness issues have seen him out of favour.

The move to from Germany to Yorkshire could happen quickly, despite suggestions that the German has yet to agree terms with the Premier League club. After talks and a medical this week, the transfer is still up in the air.

Ante Rebić to Everton or Spurs?

24 year-old Croatian forward Ante Rebić has attracted attention from Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, ergo both are watching Rebić during the World Cup with interest.

Rebić helped Croatia to top their group for the first time, scoring the opening goal against Argentina. Spurs have long admired the Croat, but now have competition from the blue side of the Mersey river.

German club Frankfurt have activated the option to buy Rebić after his season-long loan from Florentina. However, offers are likely to flood in following the World Cup.

Crystal Palace offer Roy Hodgson contract extension

Roy Hodgson has been offered a one-year contract extension by Crystal Palace. The 71 year-old originally signed a two year contract on taking the helm. Delivering the brief to keep Palace in the Premier League. Lifting them from the bottom half to 11th place, prompted the South London club to ensure the former England boss’ loyalty for a longer term.

Despite one year of that original contract remaining, the club are eager to secure his services for another season. The extension will run through to the summer of 2020.

Santi Cazorla to return to Spain

Santi Carzola is leaving the Gunners in the summer. It looks increasingly likely that Spanish midfielder will be heading back to Villarreal. The 33 year-old did not get much game time last season with Arsenal. The offer to spend pre-season back in Spain is too good to miss.

Working on his fitness following his achilles injury, Villarreal have offered him a return for their pre-season training. Carzola has not yet made a decision on his future. It has, however, already been confirmed that Arsenal will not renew his contract.

