Hugo Lloris is a fabulous goalkeeper. Over the years he has gained Spurs points with miraculous saves. Yet in recent games, he has started to look less than secure. Are Hugo Lloris’ errors causing Spurs pain?

When a keeper makes an error, it tends to be focused on. It’s glaringly obvious and there is nowhere to hide. When they make a sensational save it is played over and over again on highlight shows. And Hugo Lloris has made his fair share of brilliant saves in his time at Tottenham Hotspur. Yet in his last three games, he has made errors that you would not expect from such an experienced keeper and club captain.

Chelsea Flap

Spurs ended their 28-year wait to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, coming back from one down to win three – one. Chelsea’s goal was down to Lloris. The cross came from the right, taking Lloris off his line to try and punch it clear. If you are going to come out like that you have to get the ball. Lloris got nowhere near it. Luckily for him, his teammates spared his blushes.

Stoke Calamity

Spurs made tough work of their victory over Stoke City last weekend and Lloris didn’t do much to ease the nerves. It was easier to clear the ball but he just hit it straight at the striker which led to another goal conceded. The players in front of you have to feel confident and it will be hard to feel that way when your keeper makes bad decisions. Once again, Lloris’ blushes were spared by his teammates and a phantom Harry Kane shoulder!

City Slicker?

Even though the referee made an error in awarding a penalty to Manchester City, Lloris came rushing out and made a complete hash of things, bringing down Raheem Sterling. For the third goal, Lloris made a decent save but instead of palming the ball around the post he pushed it back to Sterling who for once didn’t miss the target.

New Keeper?

Whilst Hugo Lloris is one of the best keepers in Europe, the mistakes are becoming too frequent. It may be harsh to suggest that Spurs need a new keeper but mistakes cost points. As many points as Lloris has earned Spurs in the last five years, he is getting close to costing them points too. His errors against both Chelsea and Stoke went unpunished. However, if Lloris does not sort himself out, it could be time for Spurs to look for safer hands.

