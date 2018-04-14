STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND – APRIL 07: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur scores their second goal during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur at Bet365 Stadium on April 7, 2018 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Confidence is key to mastering any skill and football is no different. Every world-class footballer, especially those who are strikers, needs a hint of swagger and arrogance and a burning desire to be the best. Harry Kane has come under a lot of criticism following his successful appeal of the goal against Stoke City. Midfielder Christain Eriksen was originally credited with the goal by the Premier League. However, Harry Kane’s post-goal celebrations and the striker going as far as swearing on his daughters’ life that the goal was his, and an eventual successful appeal, meant the goal was awarded to him.

Internet Witch Hunt

A lot of the anger surrounding Harry Kane’s goal is coming from Liverpool fans. The goal takes Kane a step closer to the Premier League golden boot. The Englishman is now four goals behind Liverpool’s Egyptian star Mo Salah. Liverpool fans love a good moan. The only positive about the controversy is that they’ve finally changed their subject of anger. It is no longer Tottenham being awarded two legitimate penalties against them.

The Goal

The goal itself was fairly unspectacular. A Christian Eriksen cross took the slightest nick off Kane before going in. On some angles, the touch is evident, on others it is not. Regardless how big of a touch the English striker had on it, by going towards the ball it created confusion and the outcome was as Kane intended. Had Kane not acted in the manner he did, then the goal simply would not have happened and the goalkeeper would have had an easy catch. To say that Kane is ‘stealing Eriksen’s goal’ is ridiculous.

Kane’s Elite Mentality

The insistence and appeal of the goal is just the latest incident of the rising confidence of Harry Kane. The striker is beginning to have the same drive and determination of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. From taking and scoring the second penalty against Liverpool, having missed the first, to then boast to the camera post-match that a team cannot “give me two chances” and stating his desire to win the Champions League in other interviews, is a massive change from the young lad who had a series of loan spells around the lower leagues before getting his break at Tottenham. As long as he continues this self-drive and self-motivation, he and Tottenham will continue to benefit.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on