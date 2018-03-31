Chelsea’s Italian head coach Antonio Conte shouts from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in London on February 4, 2017. / AFP / Ian KINGTON / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Antonio Conte and Chelsea face Tottenham at Stamford Bridge this weekend in a game both clubs are desperate not to lose. The London rivals go head-to-head on Sunday in the charge for a Champion’s League place.

The reigning champions will need their season’s second victory over Spurs to reduce the gap between the two. Failure to achieve Champions League status would be unthinkable to Conte, and notoriously demanding Roman Abramovich.

The West Londoners having lost the Premier League title to runaway leaders Manchester City, are looking to the top four to save dignity and preserve the trappings of Champion’s League Football.

Antonio Conte “We must beat Spurs”

Conte is fully aware of the games significance. He told a press conference his side will only be happy with a win. Significant to Chelsea’s hopes of a top four finish, and indeed the future of Antonio Conte.

His champions have largely underwhelmed for the most part of the season. If the rumour mill is correct, Abramovich could already be lining up his replacement.

Under-pressure Conte admitted Chelsea must beat Tottenham to have a chance of clawing back into the top four. He told a pre-match press conference;

“For sure this is an important game for us…If we win on Sunday we go very close to Tottenham. Otherwise it will be difficult to take a place in the Champion’s League.”

Is the midfield proble-Matic?

The most obvious issue at Chelsea has been the departure of controversial star Diego Costa. Alvaro Morata is failing to impress. Whilst Olivier Giroud has contributed since his arrival from Arsenal, he has failed to light up the pitch. Some though would argue the absence of Matic from the midfield is a far greater loss than Costa.

There were doubts over the fitness of Thibaut Courtois, who is still nursing a hamstring injury. Andreas Christiansen was sent home from international duty suffering from fatigue. However, both are expected to be fit in time for the all-important tie. Ross Barkley and defender David Luiz are both still sidelined.

Chelsea need to Bridge the gap

Conte will be hoping that Chelsea can once again be the nemesis they have been to Tottenham over the past few seasons. Effectively ending their title hopes last year, and beating them to the FA Cup Final at now temporary home Wembley.

Mauricio Pochettino will bring his in-form squad to West London on Sunday looking to steal back three points from the home side. The October’s home loss at Wembley in the reverse fixture was whilst Spurs were still suffering their so-called “Wembley Curse.”

If successful, they will be the first three points earned at Stamford Bridge since 1990. It will also see the North Londoners eight points clear of the titleholders, and one Lillywhite hand on the top four.

With encounters between Chelsea and Tottenham in recent years having proved to be highly thrilling affairs, the game on Sunday is all set up to be an equally exciting clash.

The derby has been made all the more interesting given that Spurs star striker Harry Kane is not yet declared fit to play. With Pochettino tantalisingly announcing that he could still possibly make an appearance. He told how he is still being assessed but has made excellent progress, and refused to rule him out of Sunday’s game.

Is Toby In ?

Spurs fans are more eager to hear news of defender Toby Alderweireld. Will he be selected to play? The star’s future still lies in doubt amid rumours of talks breaking down between himself and the club. He hasn’t featured since the 2-2 draw with Rochdale in February.

Alderweireld has, however, played 90 minutes for Belgium. When asked in a press conference if his defender will play, Pochettino simply stated that he had a decision to make. He refused to be drawn into naming names. He simply told reporters ”We are lucky that all of the players are fit and then its about balance.”

Which forward will Pochettino Dele-gate?

One player sure to at least make bench is troubled Dele Alli. Alli has been in the press recently over his starting place in Gareth Southgate’s England Squad for the imminent Russia World Cup. His lack of recent form, and failure to impact in the recent international friendlies, have once again thrust the youngster into the media spotlight.

Pochettino was quick to leap to his stars’ defence. ”This season maybe the expectation was massive, maybe too high. For me, he is one of the most talented players in Europe.”

The Spurs boss also hinted ambiguously that the North Londoners could indeed see their star man make an early return from injury. Harry Kane injured his ankle in the 4-1 victory over Bournemouth.

Pochettino told a pre match press conference on Thursday; ”We need to assess, there are still a few days to the game. It’s difficult now say yes or no, or be involved in the game.”

No Kane, still gain.

Kane’s absence hasn’t so far impacted on the Lilywhites results. In fact, they’ve scored seven goals in 125 minutes without their leading marksman. Korean star Son’s timely peak in form has been compensatory. He has excelled in a false nine role up front.

It could be said Pochettino is spoiled for choice going forward as Son, Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura are all available and showing good form. Previous games without the services of Kane have seen better results with Son pushing forward ahead of Dele Alli.

Lucas Moura; “I have been waiting for this kind of match.”

Spurs fans are also eager to see more of Lucas Moura, who has shown glimpses of his potential in short time he has graced the field.

The newest acquisition from PSG has made just two appearances from the substitutes bench, albeit them both proving effective. Recently, he told how the Chelsea game is the type of fixture that drew him to the English Premier League. Moura told reporters;

“I’ve been waiting for this kind of match. The Premier League is the best league in the world. I’m happy to be here and hopefully be involved in a London derby like this. It’s a big, big match. I am excited for it. This week we will prepare very well. I believe we can win there, and that’s the most important thing – the three points that we need.”

Main Photo

Related

View the original article on