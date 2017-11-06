HONG KONG – JULY 19: Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City during the Premier League Asia Trophy match between Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion at Hong Kong Stadium on July 19, 2017 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. (Photo by Stanley Chou/Getty Images)

Since the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham, Spurs have very much been the “nearly team”. During his tenure so far Tottenham have reached one League Cup final and finished second and third in the premier league. Given the great history of Tottenham and periods of mediocrity in the modern era the club has faced, the fans are understandably frustrated at how agonizingly close they have come to silverware which many believe will kick-start another golden era for the club and “reawaken the sleeping giant”. Tottenham are in need of that one special player that can be the difference, someone like Riyad Mahrez of Leicester or a Wilfried Zaha.

Forwards

Tottenham currently have the best striker in England. Harry Kane is considered one of the hottest properties in world football. Added to this are Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen who are both regularly linked with Europe’s top clubs . Unfortunately for a club with Tottenham’s ambitions these three alone are not enough. Although winger/forward Heung Min Son is a regular goalscorer, last Saturdays defeat at Old Trafford proves once again he cant be relied upon when it matters. With Harry Kane out the South Korean was deployed as the lone striker and did very little. Granted it is not his natural position, for a player who trades in goals to go missing so often when needed isn’t acceptable for a club with Tottenham’s targets.

Spurs Son 1 v 1 against Monaco

Son has scored important goals in the past but mainly they have been instinctive one-touch finishes. He scored the winners against Swansea and Manchester City in recent years which helped the club a long way but usually they are one-touch finishes, when given time to think he usually crumbles. The infamous one against one during the 2-1 loss to Monaco best sums up why the Korean cannot be relied upon. With the score level Son had a golden opportunity to take the lead with only the goalkeeper to beat Son somehow ended up at the corner flag. Similar incidents happened against Liverpool and in other important games last season.

Son under pressure

Son is a great player to have for Tottenham but he cannot be a player the club relies upon. Unless its a strike from thirty yards, the Korean struggles to create his own chances like a Dele Alli or Christian Eriksen. Against United both Eriksen and Alli had an “off day” and when looked upon to be the difference Son let the side down. When presented with a chance that he has to think about in a high-pressure situation he will more often than not let the team down. Spurs quite simply cannot rely on the South Korean. Tottenham can and should look for a better attacker and there are several within their reach.

While some may point out that Spurs are expecting Erik Lamela to return to the squad in the coming weeks, perhaps as soon as after the international break. However, given his history of injury issues, it is unclear how much he can be relied upon going forward.

Riyad Mahrez and other Tottenham’s targets

PFA player of the year 2015-16 Riyad Mahrez is a player that Tottenham should target. The Algerian has failed to hit the same heights since Leicesters historic title win but playing under his third manager in the two seasons since is hardly the ideal environment. Mahrez spearheaded the Leicester title challenge proving his bottle and stepping up in the big games. The Algerian will not score as many goals as Son but will provide the magic moments in the big games that the Korean simply cannot. The difference between Son and Mahrez may well be the difference between two failed title assaults by Tottenham and Leicester creating history while Riyad Mahrez won the player of the year award.

Long-term target Wilfried Zaha could also be available. The Ivorian recently signed a new deal at Palace however that was before the dismissal of De Boer and current relegation fight he is facing.

