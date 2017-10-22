MADRID, SPAIN – OCTOBER 17: The Tottenham Hotspur team line up ahead of the UEFA Champions League group H match between Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on October 17, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

How should the progress of a club be measured? Arguably, the main way is usually through trophies and silverware, something Spurs obviously lack. But, there are other barometers. For example, progress in Europe, or even beating top teams domestically. It is always important to consider the context in which the club is operating, too.

Currently, Spurs are building their brand new stadium, playing all their home games at the vast, cavernous bowl that is Wembley. This period of transition, and chaos, is something that may inhibit the progress of the club.

Silverware

Spurs fans’ frustration is clear to see, season by season, as the trophyless run continues. And yet, Mauricio Pochettino guides his team closer and closer each season. Anticipation and expectation grows, and so does the pressure on these young players. It is true that real, tangible progress must be measured by the success of the club, and since Tottenham are aiming for the very peak of top-class football, trophies are a must to be able to compete with the best. Without seizing upon these titles, the hard work of a new generation under Pochettino swiftly goes unnoticed, unmerited.

At present, Spurs remain in all competitions and have every opportunity to win something. This is an imperative season for the club to finally portion a chunk of history and glory in the modern game. Otherwise, the club may even suffer some regression in progress. After all, whilst the squad is young, many of the top players may choose to move clubs to better their chances of titles.

Europe

Finally, Spurs return to the Champions League, and in style. Topping Group H, an own goal from Raphael Varane, and crucial saves from Hugo Lloris were enough to snatch a draw away to Real Madrid and secure a foothold in the group. It was a night of great trepidation. In fact, much of the press and fans alike were pondering the sacred historical progress of this moment. They questioned whether Spurs would again get steamrolled, or wherever the players could hold their own against the holders.

Indeed, they held strong, after a gutsy display, retaining their unbeaten record after playing each team in their group once. This puts them on seven points, which is a strong position to be in. It is a position that they miserably failed to achieve last season, confined to the group stages. The greatest test will be to win at least one or two of their home matches at Wembley, to secure progression into the knock out stages. From here, the club could well go on to surpass their first Champions League run in 2010-11.

Domestic Dominance

Matches against rivals, or large clubs, are imperative for progression. On Sunday, Spurs thrashed Liverpool at Wembley, a notoriously difficult fixture. Breaking the dominance of these sides is important in building up the club’s reputation. Since Spurs smashed Chelsea 5-3 at White Hart Lane in 2015, the recent matches between the clubs have been far more competitive. In the same vein, by taking the fight to Liverpool, they broke the curse and this will allow them to play with greater confidence next time.

Verdict

In reality, Spurs must win a trophy before it is too late. In Europe, there have been signs of progress, managing to compete against the very best, and domestically they sit third but only for now. On all fronts, this really is a make-or-break season for the club’s progression.

