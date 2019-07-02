MADRID, SPAIN – MAY 12: Pablo Sarabia of Sevilla looks on during the La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Sevilla FC at Wanda Metropolitano on May 12, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)

Welcome to Last Word On Football’s Transfer Round-Up, which aims to bring you the latest deals have been completed across world football. Today, we look at which La Liga midfielder has moved to Paris Saint-Germain, which two French defenders have completed moves to Bayern Munich and more.

PSG Seal Pablo Sarabia Signing

PSG have completed the signing of Sevilla forward Pablo Sarabia. The Spaniard arrives from Sevilla for a fee in the region of €20 million and has signed a five-year contract at the Parc des Princes.

Sarabia had an impressive 2018/19 season with Sevilla. He scored 14 goals and registered 13 assists in all competitions. It was the best of his three seasons at Sevilla, where he made 126 appearances.

✍️🇪🇸 @Pablosarabia92, le milieu offensif espagnol du @SevillaFC_FRA, 27 ans, s’est engagé pour 5 saisons avec le Paris Saint-Germain ✔️

Interview 🎥 et photos 📷 à découvrir vendredi sur https://t.co/oDgvOgVNCY !#WelcomeSarabia pic.twitter.com/RcguM86gO8 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) July 2, 2019

Bayern Munich Unveil French Duo

German champions Bayern Munich have officially unveiled French duo Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard. The pair had agreed pre-contract agreements earlier this season. However, they remained at their clubs until the end of the season.

Lucas Hernandez arrives at the Allianz Arena from Atletico Madrid. Bayern Munich have reportedly paid €80 million for the 23-year-old, who has signed a five-year contract.

Hernandez’s French counterpart Benjamin Pavard has also signed a five-year deal with Bayern Munich. However, he arrives from fellow German side Stuttgart, where he made 84 appearances.

Swansea City Make First Summer Signing

Championship side Swansea City have made their first signing of the summer, confirming the signing Jake Bidwell on a free transfer.

Bidwell arrives from fellow Championship side Queens Park Rangers, where he spent three years as a player. However, he was not offered a fresh deal at the end of his contract, which expired in June.

The left-back has signed a three-year contract at Swansea and is new manager Steve Cooper’s first signing.

DONE DEAL! 🤝📝 The #Swans have completed the signing of defender Jake Bidwell on a three-year deal. 🙌#WelcomeJake https://t.co/qVIwxUyCRY — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) July 2, 2019

Barnsley Sign Highly-Rated AFC Wimbledon Defender

Barnsley have confirmed the signing of 20-year-old Toby Sibbick from AFC Wimbledon. The versatile defender has signed a four-year contract with the club.

Sibbick was one of the bright sparks for AFC Wimbledon last season as they narrowly avoided relegation. He becomes Barnsley’s sixth signing of the summer.

📄🖊️ | We are delighted to welcome Toby Sibbick to Barnsley Football Club, joining from @AFCWimbledon.#YouReds | #WelcomeSibbick pic.twitter.com/Atxnz3QFEo — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) July 2, 2019

Other Deals

Devante Cole [Wigan Athletic – Motherwell] Loan

Will Aimson [Bury – Plymouth Argyle] Free

Dominic Ball [Rotherham United – Queens Park Rangers] Free

Charlie Carter [Chesterfield – Stevenage] Undisclosed

Paul Digby [Forest Green Rovers – Stevenage] Undisclosed

Shay Facey [Northampton Town – Walsall] Free

Nicky Maynard [Bury – Mansfield Town] Free

Rohan Ince [Unattached – Cheltenham Town]

Alfie Jones [Southampton – Gillingham] Loan

Rhys Norrington-Davies [Sheffield United – Rochdale] Loan

John O’Sullivan [Blackpool – Morecambe] Free

Ethan Pinnock [Barnsley – Brentford] Undisclosed

Ben Purrington [Rotherham United – Charlton] Undisclosed

Toby Sibbick [AFC Wimbledon – Barnsley] Undisclosed

Chris Stokes [Bury – Stevenage] Free

Matthew Weaire [Brighton & Hove Albion – Colchester United] Free

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on