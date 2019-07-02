Welcome to Last Word On Football’s Transfer Round-Up, which aims to bring you the latest deals have been completed across world football. Today, we look at which La Liga midfielder has moved to Paris Saint-Germain, which two French defenders have completed moves to Bayern Munich and more.
PSG Seal Pablo Sarabia Signing
PSG have completed the signing of Sevilla forward Pablo Sarabia. The Spaniard arrives from Sevilla for a fee in the region of €20 million and has signed a five-year contract at the Parc des Princes.
Sarabia had an impressive 2018/19 season with Sevilla. He scored 14 goals and registered 13 assists in all competitions. It was the best of his three seasons at Sevilla, where he made 126 appearances.
✍️🇪🇸 @Pablosarabia92, le milieu offensif espagnol du @SevillaFC_FRA, 27 ans, s’est engagé pour 5 saisons avec le Paris Saint-Germain ✔️
Interview 🎥 et photos 📷 à découvrir vendredi sur https://t.co/oDgvOgVNCY !#WelcomeSarabia pic.twitter.com/RcguM86gO8
— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) July 2, 2019
Bayern Munich Unveil French Duo
German champions Bayern Munich have officially unveiled French duo Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard. The pair had agreed pre-contract agreements earlier this season. However, they remained at their clubs until the end of the season.
Lucas Hernandez arrives at the Allianz Arena from Atletico Madrid. Bayern Munich have reportedly paid €80 million for the 23-year-old, who has signed a five-year contract.
Hernandez’s French counterpart Benjamin Pavard has also signed a five-year deal with Bayern Munich. However, he arrives from fellow German side Stuttgart, where he made 84 appearances.
Officially a red! 🔴⚪
Shop @LucasHernandez‘s shirt 👉 https://t.co/2mLMC8uOGu#MiaSanMia #ServusLucas pic.twitter.com/7FCto3Gd8E
— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) July 1, 2019
♦ Welcome to Munich, @BenPavard28! ♦
Get our new No. 5️⃣’s jersey: https://t.co/7nikoc4jzq#FCBayern #MiaSanMia #ServusBenjamin pic.twitter.com/Af4MHvvNFV
— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) July 2, 2019
Swansea City Make First Summer Signing
Championship side Swansea City have made their first signing of the summer, confirming the signing Jake Bidwell on a free transfer.
Bidwell arrives from fellow Championship side Queens Park Rangers, where he spent three years as a player. However, he was not offered a fresh deal at the end of his contract, which expired in June.
The left-back has signed a three-year contract at Swansea and is new manager Steve Cooper’s first signing.
DONE DEAL! 🤝📝
The #Swans have completed the signing of defender Jake Bidwell on a three-year deal. 🙌#WelcomeJake https://t.co/qVIwxUyCRY
— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) July 2, 2019
Barnsley Sign Highly-Rated AFC Wimbledon Defender
Barnsley have confirmed the signing of 20-year-old Toby Sibbick from AFC Wimbledon. The versatile defender has signed a four-year contract with the club.
Sibbick was one of the bright sparks for AFC Wimbledon last season as they narrowly avoided relegation. He becomes Barnsley’s sixth signing of the summer.
📄🖊️ | We are delighted to welcome Toby Sibbick to Barnsley Football Club, joining from @AFCWimbledon.#YouReds | #WelcomeSibbick pic.twitter.com/Atxnz3QFEo
— Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) July 2, 2019
Other Deals
Devante Cole [Wigan Athletic – Motherwell] Loan
Will Aimson [Bury – Plymouth Argyle] Free
Dominic Ball [Rotherham United – Queens Park Rangers] Free
Charlie Carter [Chesterfield – Stevenage] Undisclosed
Paul Digby [Forest Green Rovers – Stevenage] Undisclosed
Shay Facey [Northampton Town – Walsall] Free
Nicky Maynard [Bury – Mansfield Town] Free
Rohan Ince [Unattached – Cheltenham Town]
Alfie Jones [Southampton – Gillingham] Loan
Rhys Norrington-Davies [Sheffield United – Rochdale] Loan
John O’Sullivan [Blackpool – Morecambe] Free
Ethan Pinnock [Barnsley – Brentford] Undisclosed
Ben Purrington [Rotherham United – Charlton] Undisclosed
Toby Sibbick [AFC Wimbledon – Barnsley] Undisclosed
Chris Stokes [Bury – Stevenage] Free
Matthew Weaire [Brighton & Hove Albion – Colchester United] Free
Main Photo
View the original article on Last Word On Football: Transfer Round-Up: Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Swansea City and More