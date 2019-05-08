LISBON, PORTUGAL – MAY 4: Joao Felix of SL Benfica in action during the Liga NOS match between SL Benfica and Portimonense SC at Estadio da Luz on May 4, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Last Word On Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest news and rumours from around world football. We take a look at Joao Felix. Could the Benfica youngster be on Manchester City’s wish list? Plus, can Real Madrid tempt Paris Saint-Germain to part with Kylian Mbappe?

Today’s instalment of FTN also looks at Gary Cahill. Could he be set to stay in the Premier League? Also, could Swansea City’s young Welsh star be heading to Old Trafford?

Joao Felix on City’s Wanted List?

Sky Sports News are reporting that Manchester City are interested in Joao Felix. Pep Guardiola is close to signing Felix’s compatriot Bruno Fernandes. He will then enter the race for the 19-year-old. The attacking midfielder is in huge demand with a host of top clubs interested.

City, therefore, could face tough competition for the youngster who could be the long-term successor to David Silva. The Portugal Under-21 international has been in fine form this season scoring 18 goals. A fee over around £100 million has been mentioned; however, as yet, it is unclear whether City would pay that kind of money.

Real to Test PSG With Mbappe Bid

Real Madrid are set to make PSG a world-record offer for Kylian Mbappe, according to Nathan Salt of the Mail Online. Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is eager to add top quality to his squad and is prepared to pay big money. A bid of £240 million is set to test PSG’s resolve.

Mbappe has scored 30 goals for the Ligue 1 outfit this season alone. Since his big money move from Monaco in 2017, his stock has continued to rise. The 20-year-old would be a statement Galactico signing and could be Real’s main man for years to come.

Burnley to Offer Cahill a Deal

Burnley could be set to offer Gary Cahill a deal to stay in the Premier League. Chris Boden of the Burnley Express has reported that the Clarets are linked with the defender and boss Sean Dyche is a big fan. The former England international is available on a free transfer once he leaves Chelsea this summer.

Burnley will face competition from other clubs for the 33-year-old. Cahill believes he can still perform in the Premier League despite hardly featuring this season. Should Burnley add the experienced defender to their squad, he would have to take a pay cut at Turf Moor. Cahill is likely to have several options open to him.

United Chase Swansea Ace

The Sun and Daily Mail are reporting that Swansea winger Daniel James is a target for Manchester United. The 21-year-old has had an impressive season in the Championship with several clubs taking an interest. James’s lightning pace and ability to terrorise defenders would make him an exciting addition to Solskjaer’s squad.

James almost left Swansea in January; however, the deal to go to Leeds United collapsed on deadline day. A fee of around £10 million could be enough to secure his services. Liverpool are also reportedly interested.

