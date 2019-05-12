SWANSEA, WALES – MAY 01: Daniel James of Swansea City in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Derby County at the Liberty Stadium on May 01, 2019 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)

Last Word on Football’s “Football Transfer News” looks at the latest news and rumours from around world football. We take a look at Daniel James’ projected move to Manchester United. Could Romelu Lukaku be on the way out at Old Trafford?

Also, today’s edition follows Paris Saint-Germain‘s pursuit of Romelu Lukaku. And could claims of Ivan Rakitic moving to Inter Milan be false?

Richarlison’s European Move?

Richarlison is subject of interest from PSG and Atletico Madrid, the Mirror has claimed. The Brazilian attacker, who has scored 13 league goals in 35 appearances could see himself in a transfer tug-of-war. He is reportedly happy at Goodison Park, though the lure of Champion’s League football could prove too tempting.

Atletico want the Brazilian to replace Alvaro Morata. After his first appearance for the Brazilian national team this year, he could be leaving England this summer. If either’s interest is firm, they will have to pay his £70 million price-tag.

Daniel James’ Chance in the Big League

Daniel James could be making a £15 million move to Manchester United, according to Manchester Evening News. The 21-year-old Welsh winger has impressed in the Championship with Swansea City, scoring four goals and providing nine assists. James has earned comparisons with Gareth Bale, with his natural speed and direct attacking play.

The youngster had attracted interested from Leeds United in January. His £5 million move to Elland Road broke down on deadline day. James was waiting in Leeds for confirmation from Wales. Leeds fans will be incensed at the prospect of losing out on the prospect to the Red Devils. Swansea are likely to cash in on their prized asset, given their financial woes.

Ivan Rakitic: Will he, Won’t he?

Metro are claiming that Ivan Rakitic close to agreeing a £40 million move to Inter Milan. Barcelona are considering selling the Croatian midfielder after a less fruitful fifth season at Camp Nou. However, the midfielder took to Instagram to deny reports linking him with a move to Italy. Antonio Conte, linked with replacing Luciano Spalletti, wants Rakitic as one of his first signings.

Rakitic was slammed for his performance in the 4-0 loss against Liverpool in the Champion’s League. His days in Barcelona seem numbered. With the £70 million arrival of Frenkie de Jong, the Croat could soon be out the exit door.

Romelu Lukaku out the Door?

Another man who could be on his way to Milan is Romelu Lukaku. His Manchester United days seem numbered, after a mediocre season in front of goal. With 12 goals in the league, he has hardly justified his £90 million move. Luckily, PSG and Inter are willing to offer him an escape route, Daily Express reports. The two European giants will fight it out for the Belgian striker this summer.

PSG are touted as ready to reimburse United for Lukaku’s move two years ago. PSG evidently can put their money where their mouth is. However, Lukaku has expressed an interest in Italian football before, so Inter are not completely out of the running.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on