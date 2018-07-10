SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND – APRIL 02: Joel Asoro of Sunderland during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sunderland AFC and Sheffield Wednesday FC at Stadium of Light on April 2, 2018 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

Today’s Football Transfer News looks at the recent goings on from around the Football League. FTN brought to you by Last Word on Football looks at Sunderland’s young Swedish star Joel Asoro who could be heading to Wales. Plus has James McClean gone AWOL to force a transfer from West Brom? Plus a look at other news from EFL.

Rhodes to Norwich?

Jordan Rhodes is set to join Norwich City on a season-long loan. The Sheffield Wednesday striker had a medical last night and an agreement between the two clubs has been reached. The Owls are in need of reducing their wage bill to comply with profitability and sustainability regulations.

The former Huddersfield and Blackburn star signed for Wednesday just 18 months ago for £8 million. However, the move has not worked out as well as he and the Owls would have liked. He has scored 10 goals in 55 appearances since his move from Middlesbrough.

McClean AWOL?

Republic of Ireland international James McClean reportedly failed to show up without permission for West Brom’s trip to Scotland. The winger is trying to push through a move to Stoke City; however, he is now likely to face internal disciplinary proceedings.

Stoke have had a £4 million bid rejected by the Baggies. They are holding out for £6 million. McClean follows Ben Foster and Craig Dawson in refusing to show up for a pre-season trip this summer.

Swans Want Swede

Sunderland have reportedly accepted an offer of £2 million for Joel Asoro from Swansea City. The forward has just 12 months left on his contract and has advised the club that he wishes to move on. The young Swede is highly thought of across Europe and new Swans manager Graham Potter is looking to take advantage of the youngster’s wish to move.

Potter worked in Sweden for eight years and will be well aware of Asoro’s potential. The Black Cats signed the Swedish U21 international from Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna in 2015. He went on to score three goals in 27 appearances. Sunderland were reluctant to part with a player of Asoro’s potential but his desire to leave has left the club with little option but to cash in. Swansea will need to act fast as other clubs around the country and Europe are monitoring the situation.

Cobblers Sign Defender

Northampton Town have signed Wolves defender Hakeem Odoffin. 20-year-old right back Odoffin was released by Wanderers last month. Town manager Dean Austin has acted swiftly to add the 6ft 3in tall defender to his squad. Austin had this to say: “Hakeem is a player I know a lot about and he will be a good addition to the squad,” said the Austin. He is a good size and he has pace. He loves to get forward from full back and he will compete well with Shay Facey for the right back position.”

Bury Man in Demand

Several League One clubs are chasing Bury midfielder Stephen Dawson. Bradford City, Shrewsbury Town, Gillingham and Charlton Athletic are believed to be amongst those chasing Dawson’s signature. Bury were relegated to League Two last season and the midfielder could now activate a clause in his contract. It is understood that he has a clause whereby he can move for free should Bury be relegated. If activated, the Irishman will certainly be in demand.

