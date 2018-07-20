CHESTER, ENGLAND – JULY 07: Ben Woodburn of Liverpool during the Pre-season friendly between Chester City and Liverpool at Swansway Chester Stadium on July 7, 2018 in Chester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Today’s Football Transfer News looks at at the latest from the Football League, including Ben Woodburn, the Welsh international wanted by Sheffield United. FTN, brought you by Last Word on Football, also looks the Blades’ record-signing and the Oldham Athletic youngster, Tom Hamer, who is wanted by Everton. Plus, there is look at other news and rumours from around the Football League.

Championship

City Midfielder Wanted by Swansea

Manchester City midfielder Bersant Celina is wanted by Swansea City. The Swans are reportedly lining up a £4 million bid for the 21-year-old. The Kosovo international spent last season on loan at Ipswich Town, scoring seven goals in 35 appearances. New Swansea manager Graham Potter is eager to strengthen his squad further having brought in three players so far.

Jozefzoon Signs For Derby

Florian Jozefzoon has signed for Derby County for an undisclosed fee, completing a three-year deal. It was reported yesterday that Brentford had accepted an offer from an unnamed club. Both Leeds United and Derby had been linked but it is the Rams who have won the race. The 27-year-old rejected the chance to join Leeds in favour of Derby and their new manager, Frank Lampard.

Sheffield United Break Transfer Record

Defender John Egan has joined Sheffield United from Brentford. The fee is undisclosed; however, it has been confirmed that the fee exceeds the £4 million they paid 11 seasons ago for James Beattie. The Republic of Ireland defender has signed a four-year deal.

Woodburn to Sheffield?

Welsh international Ben Woodburn is wanted by Sheffield United on loan. It is understood Blades boss Chris Wilder has made contact with Liverpool with a view of taking the talented youngster to Bramall Lane.

The forward became Liverpool’s youngest ever goalscorer in 2016 when he scored in the EFL Cup against Leeds. Soon after, he became Wales’s second youngest scorer, scoring a stunner against Austria. Jurgen Klopp rated Woodburn highly but his first-team opportunities could be limited and a spell on loan could be best for the teenager.

League One

Bradford Sign Huddersfield Midfielder

Sean Scannell has signed for Bradford City for an undisclosed fee, signing a two-year deal. 27-year old Scannell failed to play a Premier League game last season and spent time on loan at Burton Albion. Scannell signed for the Terriers for £900,000 in 2012 and played 172 games. He was Huddersfield’s Player of the Year in 2016.

United Striker Wanted at Town

Sheffield United striker Ched Evans is reportedly wanted by Fleetwood Town. A season-long loan deal is close to being completed by new Town manager, Joey Barton. The Welshman has fallen down the pecking order at Bramall Lane and failed to score in 13 appearances last season.

The 29-year-old is unlikely to get game time with the Blades in this coming season and several clubs are believed to be interested. Fleetwood appear to be front-runners with a deal expected to be announced soon.

Posh Defender on Wanted List

Peterborough’s Jack Baldwin is on new Sunderland manager Jack Ross’s wanted list. The defender was Posh’s captain last season but was placed on the transfer list earlier this summer. Baldwin was signed for £500,000 in 2014 from Hartlepool United. However, he could be available for just £200,000.

League Two

Black Cats Up Bid for Eisa

Cheltenham Town have reportedly rejected Sunderland’s £1 million bid for star striker Mo Eisa. It is understood that the Black Cats have returned with a higher offer which is now being considered. Eisa scored 25 goals last season and is high Jack Ross’ wanted list. Peterborough, Portsmouth and now Leeds United are monitoring the situation, but it appears that Sunderland are determined to get the League Two hotshot.

Everton Want Hamer

Oldham Athletic defender Tom Hamer is wanted by Everton. The Toffees are set to test Oldham’s resolve with a bid for the teenage defender. Hamer only broke into the first team last season, making nine appearances. His performances have attracted interest from clubs in the Premier League and Championship. A sizeable offer could be difficult to resist for the starlet who only signed his first professional contract in April.

