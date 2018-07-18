WESTON-SUPER-MARE, ENGLAND – JULY 10: Mohamed Eisa of Cheltenham Town during the Pre-Season Friendly between Bristol City v Cheltenham Town on July 10, 2018 in Weston-Super-Mare, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Today’s Football Transfer News looks at the Swansea duo wanted by Burnley, plus the League Two hot-shot Mo Eisa, who is wanted by Sunderland. FTN, brought to you by Last Word on Football, also looks at other news from around the Football League.

Swansea Duo to Burnley?

Burnley are currently in talks to sign Sam Clucas and Alfie Mawson from Swansea City. No offers have yet been made but Burnley are keen to add the pair to their squad. Manager Sean Dyche tried to sign winger Clucas last summer but he ended up at City. The former Hull City player endured a difficult time in Wales last season as the Swans struggled and were relegated from the Premier League. However, Dyche remains an admirer.

Burnley are also looking at City defender Mawson to add depth the defence. Even though Swansea were relegated, Mawson impressed and earned a call-up to the England squad. West Ham United are also thought to be interested in the 24-year-old.

Leeds and Hull Want Diagne

Leeds United and Hull City are reportedly interested in 6ft 3in forward Mbaye Diagne. The Senegal striker is a former Juventus player who signed for his current club, Kasimpasa, in January. He has since scored 12 times in 17 games in the Turkish Super Lig.

Diagne has two years left on his contract and won’t be allowed to leave on the cheap. The 26-year-old is also reportedly interesting other clubs, including La Liga side Real Sociedad. With interest hotting up, Leeds and Hull will need to make a move soon if one of them are to capture his signature.

Bolton Want Brazilian

Reports coming from Italy are suggesting that Bolton Wanderers are interested in left-back Felipe Curcio. The Brazilian currently plays for Italian side Brescia in Serie B. Curcio signed for Brescia in January and is contracted until 2020. The 24-year-old holds an Italian passport which would make any move easier.

The left-back has spent much of his career in the Italian lower leagues but has made a good impression at Brescia since signing. The transfer, should it happen, would include a fee given he is under contract. At present, it is unclear whether Bolton are preparing an offer or how much Brescia would want for the defender.

James Horsfield to Scunthorpe

Scunthorpe United have completed their fifth signing of the summer. James Horsfield, a product of Manchester City’s academy, has signed on a free transfer. He signs from NAC Breda and has agreed a two-year deal. The midfielder, who can also play at full-back, has been on trial at United recently and has impressed. He previously had a loan spell at Doncaster Rovers before leaving City for Breda.

Posh Sign Winger From Man City

Peterborough United have signed winger Isaac Buckley-Ricketts from Manchester City. The fee is undisclosed and he has signed a three-year deal. Buckley-Ricketts spent last season on loan at FC Twente and Oxford United. During his time at City, the 20-year-old failed to break into the first team; however, he did represent England at U18, U19 and U20 level.

The winger, who can also play as a striker, was part of the England squad which won the U19 European Championships last year. Buckley-Ricketts becomes the 14th signing to arrive at London Road this summer as boss Steve Evans revamps his squad.

Mo Eisa to Sunderland?

Cheltenham Town have reportedly received a bid from Sunderland of at least £1 million for striker Mo Eisa. Peterborough United and Portsmouth are also interested in the striker, who scored 25 goals last season. Both Posh and Pompey have also submitted bids; however, it is believed that Peterborough’s bid is in instalments and Portsmouth’s falls way short of Cheltenham’s valuation.

At present, it appears that Sunderland’s offer is more appealing to Cheltenham. The Black Cats are now awaiting a response. Eisa is Town’s current Supporters and Player’s Player of the Year. The striker only joined Cheltenham last summer, moving from non-League side Greenwich Borough.

