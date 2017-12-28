SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 23: Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough at Hillsborough on December 23, 2017 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Chris Vaughan – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Swansea City have appointed former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal as the club’s new manager. Carvalhal agreed to take over as the boss on Wednesday and travelled overnight to South Wales to meet the squad and take Thursday’s training session.

The 52-year-old was only out of work for four days, following his sacking from Sheffield Wednesday on Christmas eve. The Portuguese manager joins the Welsh club until the end of the season, with the added option of an extension.

Out of the Blue Appointment?

The appointment of Carvalhal appears to be sudden. This is because at one point, it was speculated that Ronald Koeman was set to be given the role. However the Premier League side have opted for a man with no top-flight experience.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Carvalhal said: “This competition is very hard and we are not in a good position. We don’t promise anything, but we will work hard and try to play good football so the fans can recognise our identity on the pitch.”

The club are truly stepping into the unknown, as this is Carvalhal’s first shot as a Premier League manager.

Was it Rushed?

Currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League and five points adrift of safety, Swansea are well and truly in a relegation dog-fight.

Following their 5-0 defeat to Liverpool on Boxing Day, it would seemingly take a miracle to see the Swans escape the relegation zone. So with this in mind one has to wonder; is the appointment of Carvalhal a rushed one?

With a lot of uncertainty plaguing the club on the field, one has to wonder if the board moved to make an appointment sooner rather than later.

Carvalhal faces a daunting job ahead, as he shall need to steer the Swans out of the drop-zone, but first he shall need to lift them off the bottom.

