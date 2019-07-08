STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 02: Erik Pieters of Stoke City runs with the ball during the game between Stoke City and Bolton Wanderers at Bet365 Stadium on October 2, 2018 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Burnley have confirmed the signing of Erik Pieters from Stoke City for an undisclosed fee. The 30-year-old has signed a two-year deal at Turf Moor.

Last Season

Having arrived at Stoke City in the summer of 2013, Pieters fell out of favour at Stoke upon their return to the Championship. He made just 21 appearances in the first half of the 2018/19 campaign.

However, the Dutch left-back joined French side Amiens on loan during the 2019 January transfer window. Pieters helped guide Amiens to safety in Ligue 1, making 15 appearances and registering a solitary goal.

How Will Erik Pieters Fit in at Burnley?

Pieters will provide vital experience for Sean Dyche’s Burnley side. Charlie Taylor currently operates as first choice left-back at Turf Moor. However, the signing of Pieters will provide much-needed competition for Taylor at left-back.

Furthermore, Pieters provides international experience for Sean Dyche. Having made his debut in 2010, he has 18 caps for the Netherlands. As a result, he becomes the first capped Dutch player to play for Burnley.

One in, Yet More to Come for Burnley?

Erik Pieters is Burnley’s first summer signing of the 2019 transfer window. However, there is expected to be further arrivals at Turf Moor.

According to Graeme Bryce of The Sun, West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez is set to make a return to Turf Moor. Rodriguez began his career at Burnley, where he scored 31 goals.

Furthermore, according to Harry Pratt of the Daily Star, Burnley are also looking to sign Fikayo Tomori from Chelsea. The 21-year-old was an integral during his loan spell at Derby last season, winning their Player of the Year.

However, there could still be outgoings from Turf Moor. Highly-rated defender James Tarkowski has been linked with a move away. He is reportedly a target for Leicester if Harry Maguire departs for Manchester United.

Main Photo

