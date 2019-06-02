STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 09: A dejected Saido Berahino Stoke City during the Sky Bet Championship fixture between Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion at Bet365 Stadium on February 9, 2019 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley – AMA/WBA FC via Getty Images)

Saido Berahino has reportedly had his contract at Stoke City terminated due to a drink driving conviction. Berahino was three times over the legal limit, when stopped by police, and has been issued a 30-month driving ban and fined £75,000. This is not the first drink driving offence for Berahino, who has claimed he only used his car to escape a mugging. Fenerbahçe have been monitoring the situation and could provide a potential transfer for Berahino.

The Rise and Fall at West Bromwich Albion

Once earmarked as a future contender for the England team, Berahino was one of the hottest prospects in the transfer market. Due to a drastic change in form, this all changed.

Whilst at West Brom Saido progressed rapidly during the 2014/15 season, scoring 20 goals in all competitions. The striker had reportedly attracted offers valuing £20 million pounds from Tottenham Hotspur, while Liverpool were also keen on a transfer.

However, his time at the Hawthorns didn’t end well. Berahino reportedly missed training sessions and was involved in dressing room bust-ups.

Stoke City Lifeline

After failing to fulfil his potential at West Brom and suffering a devastating decline in form, Berahino made a switch to Stoke for £12 million pounds.

His time at Stoke has been less than impressive. It took Berahino more than a year to score his first goal for Stoke. With just five goals in 56 appearances, many Stoke City fans have lost hope for Berahino ever rediscovering his West Brom form.

Paul Lambert, former Stoke boss, had reprimanded Berahino due to poor timekeeping. The striker’s erratic behaviour has incurred the wrath of the Stoke hierarchy who will look to be rid of Berahino.

Potential Transfers for Berahino

So, what’s next for Saido Berahino? Berahino still has age on his side, being only 25 he can still repair his damaged reputation. Although any potential buyers could be wary of Berahino’s behavioural track record. There is also speculation regarding Berahino’s wage, which could also become a stumbling block.

There are reports that Fenerbahçe are a potential transfer location for Berahino. Fenerbahçe could offer salvation, for the Burundi international, with a move away from English football. Fenerbahçe’s technical director Ersun Yanal’ın is looking to strengthen the squad after a disappointing season and Berahino might benefit from a change of scenery.

Burundi’s national team have made history by qualifying for the African Cup of Nations for the first time. Saido Berahino can use this opportunity to try to impress any teams that will be monitoring his situation.

A strong tournament for Berahino could tempt clubs to take a risk but he risks following down the trodden path of wasted potential if he cannot fix his off the field issues.

