REPORT: Barnsley’s Liam Lindsay Set For Stoke City Switch

Barnsley defender Liam Lindsay is set to join Stoke City, according to Mike Keegan of Mail Online.

The 23-year-old, who joined Barnsley in 2017, could join the Potters for a fee just worth over £2 million.

Championship Move

The young defender has attracted lots of attention this season. He had interest from Celtic, West Bromwich Albion, Derby County, Middlesbrough and Serie B champions Brescia.

The Potters will pay an initial £2 million fee for the centre-back with another £500,000 possible in performance-related add-ons.

Lindsay is now set to undergo a medical and finalise personal terms with the Championship club.

Despite suffering relegation from the Championship in his first season with Barnsley, the defender was a key figure, making over 40 appearances.

The Scot had a successful second season at Oakwell too. He made 46 appearances and scored two goals as the club made an immediate return to the Championship.

He would be a great addition to Nathan Jones‘ Stoke side. The Potters will look to improve from their mid-table finish and search for a return to the Premier.

Partick Thistle

The 23-year-old joined Barnsley from Partick Thistle, who themselves could earn £400,000 following a 20% sell on fee.

Gary Caldwell’s Jags could invest this money wisely as the club look to improve from their sixth-placed finish in the Scottish Championship.

The defender came through the ranks at the Firhill Stadium and made over 70 appearances for the club. He also had loan spells with Alloa Athletic and Airdrieonians.

In his final season with the Jags, the Scot’s performances earned him a place in the PFA Scottish Premiership team of the year.

His recent performances have led to him being considered for an international call up, but so far this hasn’t happened. A move to Stoke and a consistent string of performances for the Potters could change that, though.

