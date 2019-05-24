WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND – MAY 14: Jack Grealish of Aston Villa celebrates victory in the penalty shoot out after the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa at The Hawthorns on May 14, 2019 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Last Word On Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest news and rumours from around world football. Today’s edition looks at the Football League. We take a look at Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, plus, Fulham set a price tag for striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Today’s instalment of FTN also looks at the Stoke City defender wanted by Manchester United.

Football League Transfer News: Latest on Jack Grealish, Mitrovic, Collins and Downing

Villa Boss Fights Off Interest in Jack Grealish

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has warned clubs that they will need to pay a fortune to purchase Jack Grealish.

The Villains take on Derby County in the Championship play-off final on Monday; however, it is understood that the midfielder will leave Villa Park if they fail to win at Wembley.

Tottenham Hotspur were interested in the midfielder after Villa’s play-off final disappointment last year but failed to agree a fee, and Smith will not let his captain leave cheaply.

“If we don’t go up he’ll cost someone a hell of a lot of money if they want to buy him.” said Smith. “For me he is committed to Aston Villa and we’ve not even spoken about it otherwise.”

Fulham Set Price Tag For Mitrovic

The London Evening Standard reports that Fulham have set a £30 million price-tag for Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The Serbian is expected to leave the Cottagers following their relegation from the Premier League, with West Ham and Crystal Palace both interested.

With a windfall of £30 million, Fulham have identified Dwight Gayle and Britt Assombalonga as possible replacements.

Manchester United Move Likely For Collins

Stoke City’s chances of retaining defender Nathan Collins appear to have taken a blow.

The Potters are determined to retain the teenager despite top-flight interest. However, the Stoke Sentinel claim that Darren Fletcher‘s imminent appointment as a transfer advisor at United means bad news for Stoke.

It is reported that Fletcher was a big fan of Collins after keeping tabs on his rise towards the first team this term.

Doncaster Rovers Target Released Defender

Paul Downing is a summer target for Doncaster Rovers after being released by Blackburn Rovers, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

The 27-year-old’s contract was not extended by Rovers after ending the season with a failed promotion bid with Doncaster.

