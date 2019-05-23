BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – MAY 11: Dwight Gayle of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Semi Final: First Leg match between Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion at Villa Park on May 11, 2019 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

Last Word On Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest news and rumours from around the world. Today’s edition looks at the Football League as Fulham are keeping tabs on Britt Assombalonga and Dwight Gayle. Meanwhile, Stoke City are close to adding three new men to their squad.

Fulham Eye Britt Assombalonga and Dwight Gayle

Fulham are reportedly keeping tabs on strikers Britt Assombalonga and Dwight Gayle. That’s according to the Evening Standard’s Giuseppe Muro, who also claims the Whites have set a £30 million price tag on their star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. The Cottagers are expecting the Serb to leave to pursue Premier League football following relegation. Therefore, rookie manager Scott Parker is eyeing up two proven Championship performers as they aim for an instant return to the top tier.

Gayle hit 24 goals whilst on loan at West Bromwich Albion from Newcastle United last season. Assombalonga scored 14 times for goal-shy Middlesbrough last term. Boro only managed 49 goals as a team in 2018/19.

Stoke Close in on Three Bosman Signings

Stoke are close to making their first three signings of the transfer window, according to Rob Dorsett and Lyall Thomas at Sky Sports. The Potters are expected to beat Sheffield Wednesday to the signing of Nick Powell, who rejected the chance to extend his deal at Wigan Athletic. Millwall’s Lee Gregory is also expected to pen a deal at the Bet 365 Stadium.

Above all, Nathan Jones looks resigned to losing goalkeeper Jack Butland and he is looking to replace him with Adam Davies. The Barnsley stopper featured in the PFA League One Team of the Year as the Tykes were promoted.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also close to signing Stoke’s young centre back Nathan Collins, according to Manchester Evening News.

Owls Look to Swoop for Bidwell

According to Pete O’Rourke at Football Insider, Sheffield Wednesday are plotting a free transfer for left-back Jake Bidwell. He’s just left Queens Park Rangers due to his contract expiring. The 26-year-old would be a welcome addition to a Wednesday side who released Daniel Pudil a few weeks ago. Steve Bruce is having to contend with financial fair play issues and is expected to try and use the free transfer market shrewdly.

Bidwell featured 45 times for the R’s last term. He was a key part of the Brentford team that reached the play-offs in 2015.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on