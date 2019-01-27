LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 24: Eden Hazard of Chelsea during the Carabao Cup Semi-Final Second Leg match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on January 24, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

This issue of Football Transfer News looks at Arsenal, Burnley and Chelsea and plans surrounding their players.

Madrid After Hazard Again

Real Madrid are, once again, focusing their attention on tempting Eden Hazard away from Chelsea in the summer. The 28-year-old midfielder runs out of contract in 2020, with the Spanish side are eager to lure away the Belgian international.

The change of tact from Madrid sees them drop interest in Christian Eriksen. The Spanish side wish to avoid a transfer war with Spurs, who they consider their ally. Hazard would see the team built around him.

Malcom On loan to Arsenal?

Brazilian winger Malcom could be on the move to the Premier League. The Gunners are reportedly in talks to bring the attacking player over. With Barcelona reluctant to sell Malcom but no game time forthcoming, a loan move seems sensible.

The Gunners face competition for the Brazilian though, with AC Milan also thought to be interested in a loan deal. If Barcelona opt to sell, they would demand a price tag of around £50 million, which the Gunners are prepared to pay.

Hudson-Odoi to Leave Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi future with Chelsea is unclear. The 18-year-old wants to leave the Blues, either before this window closes or in the summer. Hudson-Odoi, already a World Cup winner with England U19’s, wants to further improve his game.

The youngster believes he is not getting the game time with Chelsea, so wants to move away. Bayern Munich are the favourites to capture his signature. However, RB Leipzig are also thought to be in the running. Importantly, Leipzig are including a buy-back clause for the Blues.

Sam Vokes Set For Move From Burnley?

Burnley striker Sam Vokes could be leaving Premier League football and heading to the Championship. Stoke City manager Nathan Jones looks set to stamp his mark in the window. The 29-year-old wants more starts and the challenge of helping Stoke into the play-offs would be relished.

The Potters are believed to be making an offer of around £9 million for the striker. The transfer window closes on Thursday, so will Stoke prise Vokes away in time?

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on