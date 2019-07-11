WATFORD, ENGLAND – APRIL 23: Mario Lemina of Southampton warms up during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Southampton FC at Vicarage Road on April 23, 2019 in Watford, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Securing the signatures of both Che Adams and Moussa Djenepo so far this summer, Southampton have continued their push forward this summer. Looking to offload a number of players, the Saints continue to be a top name in many of the world’s rumour mills. Linked with players across Europe, let’s dive in and see just what kind of Southampton transfer rumours are currently flying around the interwebs.

Southampton Transfer Rumours

Manchester United Chase Southampton’s Mario Lemina

Spending the last two seasons at St. Mary’s Stadium, Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina has declared his intentions to depart the South Coast club this summer. Speaking with France Football, Lemina revealed that he had informed the club of his desire to leave this summer. A former club-record signing, Lemina’s transfer request follows increased interest from a number of top clubs. This includes Premier League giants Manchester United.

According to The Times, Southampton have given United the right to speak with Mario Lemina over a potential transfer. Also according to the same report, Southampton are seeking a deal of around £18.5 million for the Gabonese midfielder. Such a deal would provide Southampton with some much-needed transfer funds as well as some salary relief.

Hasenhuttl Gives Cedric and Wesley Hoedt Second Chance

Shipped out on loan last January following the arrival of manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, both Cedric Soares and Wesley Hoedt have been handed a second chance at Southampton. Seen as surplus to requirements earlier this summer, both Cedric and Hoedt have had their slates wiped clean by the Saints boss. This coming from a report by the Daily Echo’s Dan Sheldon.

According to this report, Hasenhuttl is willing to give both players a second look to see if either have made any improvement since they last appeared for the club. Considering the limited number of spots in this preseason squad, the presence of both defenders could bode well for their futures on the South Coast.

Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain, and Arsenal Interested in Cedric Deal

One of the bigger Southampton transfer rumours from this week, multiple clubs have reportedly shown interest in Southampton’s Cedric Soares. While the right-back has been given a second chance to impress by the Saints boss, the Portuguese defender may now have a big decision to make if the report from Portuguese outlet DN is to be believed.

According to the report from DN, AS Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain, and Arsenal are all interested in signing the Southampton defender. Failing to impress during his loan spell at Inter Milan last season, the Portuguese international is now seeking to get his career back on track. With the added interest, Cedric may now have a lifeline should he fail to impress Ralph Hasenhuttl during Southampton’s preseason training camp.

Southampton Express Interest in Forward Mbaye Diagne

Despite having already signed two forward players this summer, additions to the Saints attacking corps may not yet be complete. According to a report from Turkish site Asksam, Southampton are now targeting Galatasaray forward Mbaye Diagne. Having scored a league-leading 31 goals last season, Galatasaray are looking to offload the Senegalese forward in order to reinvest in their squad.

The report states that Southampton have made contact with the Turkish side over the forward’s future. This comes despite the fact that the 27-years-old Diagne is outside of Ralph Hasenhuttl’s preferred age range. However, few can dispute Diagne’s success in Turkey. In fact, Diagne has experienced an extremely successful career overall, scoring 101 times over his 163 career matches.

Should Southampton believe that further reinforcements are needed at the forward position, Diagne could provide Saints with a solid choice.

Bidding War Expected for Southampton’s Charlie Austin

Put on the market by Southampton, Charlie Austin has already attracted quite a bit of interest. Now, according to a report The Sun’s Mike McGrath, a four-team bidding war could be on the way. The 29-year-old striker has already attracted interest from Premier League sides Aston Villa and Crystal Palace. However, English Championship clubs Fulham and West Bromwich Albion are also rumoured to be keen on signing the Englishman.

Rated at around £8 million by all four clubs, a bidding war is expected to soon begin. Seen as surplus to requirements, Austin is one of many players the Saints want to remove from their payroll this summer. With four clubs now lining up to sign Austin, Southampton may now find themselves in an extremely profitable position. Something that was out of the question just a few weeks ago.

