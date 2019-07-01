SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – JUNE 30: Southampton FC’s latest signing Che Adams, pictured at the Staplewood Campus on June 30, 2019 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images)

Following the confirmation that the club had sold Matt Targett this morning, Southampton were not quite done with the day’s business. Completing their second deal with a midlands based club, Southampton have finally and officially signed Birmingham City striker Che Adams.

Che Adams: The Long Sought Answer at Southampton

According to a report from Radio Solent’s Adam Blackmore, Southampton will pay Birmingham City £15 million for Che Adams. Signing Adams to a five-year contract, Southampton have finally secured the signature of their long sought after target. The 22-year old has been a reported target for Southampton since last January.

A long-sought target, Southampton saw two previous bid’s rejected by the west midlands club. However, after a series of negotiations this summer, Saints were finally able to push the deal across the line. Joining up with Southampton, Che Adams could finally be the long-sought answer to Southampton’s goal-scoring issues. After all, the 22-year-old striker did score 22-goals last season for Birmingham City.

While it would be wrong to assume that Adams will produce at a similar rate this season, the young English striker is someone that looks to have a bright future ahead of him. At only 22-years of age, Adams has a lot of projected improvement ahead of him. Considering his past showings, many will expect Adams to become the next great Saints star.

Fitting the Profile

One of Che Adams’ biggest fans is Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl. A target of the Austrian since his arrival at the club, Adams has now received some great praise from the Saints boss.

“Che fits the profile of player we want to bring to Southampton and is very driven to show what he can do at the highest level. We have been monitoring his progress for some time now. He has shown a desire to join us above all other clubs, which shows the positive reputation Southampton has built for developing young players.”

Revitalizing the club since his arrival, Hasenhuttl has sought to overhaul the Southampton squad this summer. With a number of transfers rumoured to be in the works, this move is unlikely to be the last change of the summer. However, given Che Adams potential and production, this singing may be Southampton’s biggest.

