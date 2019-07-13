SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – JULY 03: Sam Gallagher during a Southampton FC pre-season training session at the Staplewood Campus on July 03, 2019 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images)

Struggling to make a name for himself on the South Coast of England, Sam Gallagher has joined the ranks of Southampton departures this summer. Following the earlier sale of Matt Targett to Aston Villa, it has now been confirmed that former Saints striker Sam Gallagher has been sold to English Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

According to a report from the Daily Echo, Southampton have received a fee of £5 million for the 23-year-old forward. Also according to the same report, Gallagher has signed with Blackburn on an initial four-year contract. The deal as a whole ends Gallagher’s recent rough patch as he failed to score a single goal last season.

Joining the Saints Academy from Plymouth back in 2012, Gallagher was quickly promoted to the senior side a year later. Seen at the time as a future star, Gallagher failed to harness the potential many saw in him. Making 20 appearances in his first senior season with the club, Gallagher would go on to earn just six more caps over the next six seasons.

Sam Gallagher and His Unrealized Potential

During those six seasons, Gallagher would be sent out on loan three separate times. Following a relatively unsuccessful campaign with MK Dons back in 2015/16, Gallagher would have a bounce-back effort over the next couple of seasons.

Out on loan with Blackburn and Birmingham City in 2016/17 and 2017/18 respectively, Gallagher managed to regain some good overall form. During those two Championship seasons, Gallagher managed to score a combined 19 goals. A decent tally for a player, who at the time, was still in his very early 20’s. In fact, it was that form that eventually saw Gallagher earn another chance in the Saints first team.

That second chance would prove to be a fruitless one for the Englishman. Making just six appearances for Southampton last season, Gallagher failed to find the back of the net. Following the arrival of Ralph Hasenhuttl, Gallagher would suffer another major setback as he fell behind Michael Obafemi in the pecking order.

Adding to Gallagher’s misery was this summer’s signing of forward Che Adams. The final nail in Gallagher’s coffin came when he was left out of Southampton’s first team training camp. A move that ultimately led to his signing by Blackburn.

Now returning to a club that he has played for in the past, Gallagher is getting another chance to shine. Considering his past production during his time in the Championship, one would expect the young striker to thrive once more for Blackburn.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on