Last Word on Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest transfer rumours from around world football. In today’s edition, Real Madrid line up a player-plus-cash offer for Neymar. Ryan Bertrand, meanwhile, is attracting interest from major clubs in Italy and Spain. Elsewhere, Napoli close in on a deal for David Ospina, while Atlético Madrid chase a replacement for Rodri.

Latest Transfer Rumours

Neymar Transfer Rumours

It appears the Neymar saga looks set to drag on. Roger Torelló of Mundo Deportivo reports that Real Madrid have lined up a player-plus-cash deal for the Brazilian star. Neymar, however, is still angling for a return to Barcelona, and Paris Sait-Germain are seeking around €300 million for the icon. Florentino Pérez has long been an admirer of Neymar, and tried to sign him before his move to Barcelona in 2013. Now, he is determined to not be let down a second time.

Real have apparently already made an offer for Neymar. Now, Zinedine Zidane is ready to offer €130 million plus one of two players that don’t feature in his plans; Gareth Bale or James Rodríguez. The ‘Galacticos’ will reportedly offer the Brazilian a €30 million yearly wage, but his preferred option remains Barcelona. They themselves are teeming with players worthy of being part of the deal for Neymar.

Bertrand Attracting Interest Overseas

Southampton are ready to cash in on Ryan Bertrand this summer, Adam Crafton of Mail Online claims. They are reportedly willing to make Matt Targett their first-team left-back. As such, this news could be of interest to Inter Milan and Atlético Madrid.

Inter, with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte at the helm, are perusing the English market; Atlético, meanwhile, are looking for a replacement for Lucas Hernandez, who left for Bayern Munich. Saints will demand £15 million for their left-back, but both clubs are seeking to strike a deal for less than £10 million.

Napoli Close on Ospina Deal

David Ospina is inches away from leaving Arsenal, James Benge of football.london understands. The Colombian international goalkeeper spent last season on loan at Napoli but was one game off the 25 that would have triggered a £4 million move. The Partenopei were hoping to negotiate a lower price for the shot-stopper but now have given in to Arsenal’s demands.

Confirmation is expected to come after Ospina’s participation in Copa América. He will reportedly play second fiddle to Alex Meret in Italy. However, he is content with that role after becoming downcast in North London. Despite offering paltry funds towards Unai Emery’s rebuild, this could help in the long run, cutting the wage bill at the very least.

Atléti Chase Rodri Alternatives

Atlético Madrid will look to sign Granit Xhaka as a replacement for Rodri, who looks set to join Manchester City, according to Phil Haigh of Metro. News arrived yesterday that Manchester City had agreed to pay Rodri’s £62 million release clause. Now, they are looking at alternatives to the Spanish enforcer. Diego Simeone was put off by Real Madrid’s £44 million asking price for Marcos Llorente. Therefore, he now turns his attention to Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka.

The Swiss midfielder is not part of Unai Emery’s planned exodus this summer but could be swayed by the lure of Champion’s League football. With little interest in Mesut Özil or Henrikh Mkhitaryan, he may be forced to cash in. Xkaha has been a regular in the squad since his £35 million move in 2016, making 134 appearances for the Gunners.

