Last Word On Football’s FTN brings you the latest Premier League transfer rumours. Today, we look at who Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to add to his Manchester United squad as well as which striker Southampton are looking to sign.

Manchester United Interest in Barcelona Defender

According to Roger Torello of Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United are interested in signing Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti.

Umtiti joined Barcelona in 2016 for €25 Million. However, he has had a number of injury problems during his time at the Nou Camp. As a result, last season he made just 15 appearances in all competitions.

It is likely that the 25-year-old will prove an expensive signing for United; he reportedly has a€500 million release clause.

Arsenal Targeting Dan-Axel Zagadou

According to James Whaling of the Daily Mirror, Arsenal are keen to sign Borussia Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou.

The French U20 international is reportedly looking to leave Dortmund. He made 21 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring two goals.

Arsenal are in desperate need of improvements in defence. They conceded 51 goals in the 2018/19 season. As a result, Unai Emery is keen to change that.

Allan Saint-Maximin a Possible Replacement For Wilfried Zaha?

According to Metro, Crystal Palace are targeting Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin as a replacement for Wilfried Zaha.

Wilfried Zaha is of interest to Arsenal and a number of clubs. The winger has been an important player at Selhurst Park for a number of seasons. Last season he scored ten goals for Roy Hodgson’s side.

Allan Saint-Maximin has been a Nice player since 2017. Last season he scored five goals as Nice finished seventh in Ligue 1.

Southampton Identify Alternative To Che Adams

According to Mike McGrath of The Sun, Southampton have identified David Okereke as an alternative to current attacking target Che Adams.

Negotiations are reportedly stalling between Southampton and Birmingham City for Che Adams. As a result, they have turned to Nigerian Okereke.

The Nigerian currently plays for Spezia in Italy’s Serie B. He was prolific last season, scoring ten goals and registering ten assists.

